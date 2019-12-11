Nissan GT-R "See-Through" Has Transparent Hood, Looks Clean

Since the current R35 incarnation of the Nissan GT-R has been with us since 2007, it's only normal for the aftermarket side of the industry to come up with every imaginable mod for Godzilla. However, the rendering that brought us here presents a GT-R goodies that's like no other.
To be more precise, we're looking at a pixel work that portrays the Japanese supercar with a transparent hood - following a brief search, it seems that such a solution is not available, at least not for the real-life machine (you might be able to grab one for a model car, though). Instead, the tuning world offers various hoods featuring smaller "see-through" sections that only allow one to peek at the engine cover.
The digital label responsible for this work is Plastiliner and it the name sounds familiar, it's probably because this is the source of the Bugatti Chiron "Semi" we discussed yesterday.
Of course, such a transparent hood could easily spark a debate: should the GT-R get such a piece or is it something that belongs in overkill land? Perhaps the said partial approach, which, by the way, reminds one of the C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, is a safer path to pleasing the eye than the all-transparent approach portrayed in this rendering.
And while this seems more like a subjective matter than anything else, I have to mention that the VR38DETT heart of the R35 is worthy of our praise.
For one thing, the motor is extremely tuning-friendly, even though this still wasn't enough for the most eccentric aftermarket developers out there. As such, the most potent incarnations of the motor involve 4.0-litter billet aluminum blocks and relocated turbos (the factory positioning limits the size of the turbochargers). This kind of hardware can be found in the US drag racing world, where such street car-based GT-Rs (read: not Pro Mods) deliver up to 3,000 ponies and run 6s quarter-mile passes.
The digital label responsible for this work is Plastiliner and it the name sounds familiar, it's probably because this is the source of the Bugatti Chiron "Semi" we discussed yesterday.
Of course, such a transparent hood could easily spark a debate: should the GT-R get such a piece or is it something that belongs in overkill land? Perhaps the said partial approach, which, by the way, reminds one of the C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, is a safer path to pleasing the eye than the all-transparent approach portrayed in this rendering.
And while this seems more like a subjective matter than anything else, I have to mention that the VR38DETT heart of the R35 is worthy of our praise.
For one thing, the motor is extremely tuning-friendly, even though this still wasn't enough for the most eccentric aftermarket developers out there. As such, the most potent incarnations of the motor involve 4.0-litter billet aluminum blocks and relocated turbos (the factory positioning limits the size of the turbochargers). This kind of hardware can be found in the US drag racing world, where such street car-based GT-Rs (read: not Pro Mods) deliver up to 3,000 ponies and run 6s quarter-mile passes.