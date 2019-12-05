Tesla Roadster "Alternative" Has Cybertruck Styling, Looks like a Lamborghini

Almost two weeks have passed since the Tesla Cybertruck swept the world off its feet and the Internet is still obsessed with the thing. So, here we are, talking about the electric workhorse again, this time from a totally different perspective, one that involves a supercar.
After taking in the angular, uber-basic styling of the Tesla Cybertruck, many car fans wondered what would happen if the Palo Alto auto . producer would shape all its future products in this fashion.
Well, for now, we'll focus on a Tesla supercar that borrows (most of) the styling language we've met on the CBRTRK. We are obviously dealing with a rendering, one that comes from digital label SS Customs.
You can think of this as a future proposal that would arrive as an alternative body style for the upcoming Tesla Roadster. Of course, such range diversification would require the company to grow quite a bit.
Now, the visual stunt we have here is not perfect. For one, the wheel arches are rounded, so they don't fall in line with the look of the Cybertruck. And keep in mind that we're talking about a form follows function approach here, with the angular design helping the company reduce costs for the stainless steel panels of the machine.
Regardless, the wedge design take seen on this Alternative Roadster reminds one of the kind of machines they build in Sant'Agata Bolognese. In fact, Lamborghini could actually use an approach that would bring a part of its line-up back to the simple look of the Miura and the Countach, but we've already discussed this.
Returning to Tesla and how the Internet likes to play with the appearance of the bed wielder, here's a stunt similar to the one described above - this rendering shows us a next-gen Tesla Model S packing the Cybertruck design language.
