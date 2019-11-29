Modern Lamborghini Countach Rendered, Looks Clean and Sharp

First of all, the Raging Bull's special models have been showcasing a busy design, albeit one that integrates the said elements, for quite a while now - by contrast, the renderings we're discussing come with a clean appearance.
Secondly, the said nods coming from the Italian carmaker are limited to small elements. For instance, the Countach's taillight appearance was replicated for the Sian.
Then again, the Italian automaker must continue to evolve, so it can't play the retro card all the time. So here's to hoping the company at least does this for some of the one-offs of few-offs it creates.
Returning to the pixel work, this features plenty of naked carbon, which falls perfectly in line with Lamborghini's efforts. Speaking of staying close to the factory efforts, the aura of this virtual proposal could always be a source of inspiration for an aficioando ordering a one-of-one machine.
Alan Derosier is the name of the pixel wielder that brought us this stunt. Fortunately, the gear head has serious pixel skills and has put in the extra time to deliver multiple angles of the new-age Countach, as you can notice in the social media posts below.
I finally found some time to do the front of the #countach I did long time ago! That was a demo for my new team! #lamborghini #lamborghinicountach #countach #lamgorghinidesign #sketch #designicon #design #carsketch #cardesign #alanderosier #porschevisiongt #porsche90804 #porsche90804concept
TBT What if the iconic @lamborghini Countach would come back today? A sketch I did a while ago, love playing with those 80's icons! #lamborghini #lamborghinicountach #countach #sketch #designicon #design #carsketch #cardesign #alanderosier #porschevisiongt #porsche90804 #porsche90804concept