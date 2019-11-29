autoevolution

Modern Lamborghini Countach Rendered, Looks Clean and Sharp

The Lamborghini Countach has been the topic of countless design books and yet, these days, penning masters hardly stick to reading alone, since they also come up with renderings that portray such iconic machines in all sorts of forms. And the time has come to talk about a modern-day Countach.
We are obviously dealing with a set of renderings here and there's also another way to check out this eye candy: think of it as an uber-serious tribute to the iconic 80s model. Sure, Sant'Agata Bolognese pays homage to its retro models all the time, but there are two aspects that set these apart from contraptions like the one sitting before us.

First of all, the Raging Bull's special models have been showcasing a busy design, albeit one that integrates the said elements, for quite a while now - by contrast, the renderings we're discussing come with a clean appearance.

Secondly, the said nods coming from the Italian carmaker are limited to small elements. For instance, the Countach's taillight appearance was replicated for the Sian.

Then again, the Italian automaker must continue to evolve, so it can't play the retro card all the time. So here's to hoping the company at least does this for some of the one-offs of few-offs it creates.

Returning to the pixel work, this features plenty of naked carbon, which falls perfectly in line with Lamborghini's efforts. Speaking of staying close to the factory efforts, the aura of this virtual proposal could always be a source of inspiration for an aficioando ordering a one-of-one machine.

Alan Derosier is the name of the pixel wielder that brought us this stunt. Fortunately, the gear head has serious pixel skills and has put in the extra time to deliver multiple angles of the new-age Countach, as you can notice in the social media posts below.


