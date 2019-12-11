2020 Nissan Kicks Comes With Safety Shield 360 Technology as Standard

autoevolution

Rolled out in 2016 as the replacement for the Juke in the United States, the Kicks isn't exactly special amongst subcompact crossovers. On the upside, buying one won't break the bank and the list of standard features is extensive even for the entry-level trim.
The 2020 model year sees the introduction of Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment, and pricing for the Kicks is $18,870 excluding destination for the S FWD. In this configuration, the EPA-rated fuel economy is listed at 31 miles to the gallon in the city, 36 out on the highway, and 33 miles per gallon on the combined driving cycle.

The SV FWD and SR FWD complete the list with price tags of $20,500 and $21,120 before freight, and regardless of trim level, the Kicks comes standard with a 1.6 that develops 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Xtronic is the name of the only transmission available, a CVT designed and produced by Nissan through JATCO.

Like any other Nissan, it’s hard to miss the Kicks for any of its competitors thanks to the V-motion grille up front and floating-roof design and wrap-around visor aesthetics. Seven exterior color options and five two-tone combinations are available in total. Best-in-class legroom for the front passengers, Around View Monitor, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bose's Personal Audio System are a few other highlights.

As far as U.S. sales are concerned, the Kicks moved 23,312 units from June through the end of December 2018. The figures are much stronger for 2019, eclipsing those of the Juke when the bug-eyed crossover was still available to order in the United States of America.

So far this year, the subcompact crossover segment has been dominated by the HR-V from Honda with 89,905 sales. The Hyundai Kona is in second place, and the Kicks settles for third with 54,070 sales. Other alternatives worth mentioning include the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-3, and Ford EcoSport. On second thought, don't buy the EcoSport because three cylinders simply won't cut it given the reliability problems of the 1.0-liter EcoBoost.
