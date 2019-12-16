Suzuki 48V Mild-Hybrid System Confirmed for Swift Sport, S-Cross, Vitara Models

Introduced a few years ago, the Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki is a 12-volt electrical system developed for the 1.0-liter Boosterjet three-cylinder turbo engine with the six-speed manual transmission. The SHVS now has a bigger brother in the guise of a 48-volt electrical system called Self-Charging Hybrid, which will roll out in the spring of 2020 with the K14D.
“K what now?” That’s the codename for a 1.4-liter Boosterjet which is going to replace the current powerplant. Coupled to the mild-hybrid system running 48 volts, Suzuki makes a case for up to 20 percent lower carbon-dioxide emissions, an improvement of 15 percent in terms of combined fuel consumption, and more torque from low down in the rev range.
Compared to the 1.4 without any sort of assistance, the improved SHVS adds approximately 15 kilograms to the curb weight of the vehicle. An integrated starter/generator and 48-to-12-volt converter help the internal combustion engine develop 235 Nm of torque from just 2,000 rpm.
The electrical energy harvested from braking is stored in a lithium-ion battery, helping the car idle for longer while sitting at the traffic lights. The mild-hybrid system also takes care of the exterior lights, infotainment, and air conditioning while the car is stationary. The battery and the DC/DC converter are located under the front seats for better weight distribution.
As for the final component of the 48-volt system, that would be an electric motor that’s idling when the clutch is disengaged and the engine’s speed is approximately 1,000 rpm. Suzuki claims “this feature essentially replaces fuel injection with power from the electric motor to then control and maintain engine idling at vehicle speeds below 10 mph and when stationary.”
In other words, the car re-accelerates without delay in the engine’s restart while eliminating fuel consumption when stationary or at low speeds. No more details have been offered for the time being, but Suzuki did promise to publish the full specifications in advance of the March 2020 launch of the mild-hybrid system.
