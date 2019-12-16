Suzuki 48V Mild-Hybrid System Confirmed for Swift Sport, S-Cross, Vitara Models

Introduced a few years ago, the Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki is a 12-volt electrical system developed for the 1.0-liter Boosterjet three-cylinder turbo engine with the six-speed manual transmission. The SHVS now has a bigger brother in the guise of a 48-volt electrical system called Self-Charging Hybrid, which will roll out in the spring of 2020 with the K14D.

