Factory Five Racing Unleashes 9.5-liter V12 Supercar, F9R Cranks Out 750 HP

12 Dec 2019, 13:42 UTC ·
The moment you hear Factory Five Racing (FFR), a replica of the Shelby Cobra is probably the first thing you’ll think about. The American company describing itself as “built, not bought” also offers turn-key hot rods and a few track specials, but FFR is looking one step beyond with the supercar in the following clip.
F9R is how it’s called, and as the headline implies, the newcomer features a 9.5-liter V12 with natural aspiration bang in the middle for perfect weight distribution. Developed on a spaceframe chassis, the targeted weight of the F9R is under 2,400 pounds with a wheelbase of 104 inches and an overall height of 46 inches.

Expected to start production in the first quarter of 2021, the land missile with four wheels on each corner has been showcased at SEMA 2019 to a certain extent. Only a rolling chassis – complete with the LS-based engine – was revealed, and if you were wondering, the 9.5-liter blunderbuss develops 750 horsepower.

Torque is rated at 700 pound-feet according to Factory Five Racing, and if the target weight is met, then the power-to-weight ratio should be one of two things: scary or exciting. The F9R chassis will also accept “small-block Ford crate engines and modular Ford engines as well as the LS series of V8 engines.”

FFR has already trademarked the design and name to fend off any unwanted problems. The carbon-fiber body shell is delivered in clear coat, and “production is dependent upon body delivery and evaluation, prototype testing, final feasibility, and pricing,” as per the latest update from Factory Five Racing.

It should be highlighted that the F9R started life out as the second version of the GTF, a project that was abandoned towards the beginning of 2019. The front fascia of the F9R in the photo gallery and video is the competition specification, and a separate street nose has been designed as well for driving on public roads.

The exterior design, if you were wondering, is attributed to Jim Schenck and Phil Frank. The latter was responsible for the CAD design of the Saleen S7 from 2000, a 248-mph supercar packing 427 cubic inches of Windsor V8 goodness.

