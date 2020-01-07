Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR at CES 2020 Was Inspired By James Cameron's Avatar

The 2020 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020) is well underway and as it's become traditional in the last couple of years, German carmakers are trying to steal the show with various concept cars and futuristic ideas.
Visitors will probably drop a lot of jaws at the Mercedes-Benz booth, which includes one of the craziest-looking concept cars developed in recent years by the German carmaker.
Called the Vision AVTR, the egg-shaped concept was apparently inspired by none other than James Cameron's biggest blockbuster, the 2009 Avatar movie. Well, not the movie itself but what some parts of its represented, with the idea behind the concept revolving mostly around the merging of man and machine without disrupting nature.
In essence, the Vision AVTR is an electric autonomous concept car and, like plenty of others, it has four round wheels and an interior where four people seem to sit comfortably surrounded by futuristic gadgets.
That's where the similarities end, though, because the AVTR (Advanced Vehicle Transformation) has no visible steering wheel or pedals and the way its passengers can interact with the car is a bit on the strange side.
In short, the vehicle can establish a biometric connection with the driver by recognizing his breathing. By placing a hand on the flowing center console, the driver is connected to the car and, depending on his mood and vitality, he or she can be offered different driving options.
In comfort mode, the Vision AVTR is autonomous but can still offer the driver the option of controlling its speed if the control unit is driven up to half. If the driver wants full authority on the car's movement, the control unit is lifted completely for steering.
Powered by four electric motors situated near the wheels, the Vision AVTR has about 476 metric horsepower, all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring, but it's the 110 kW battery that's truly revolutionary. Keeping in line with the sustainable theme surrounding the entire car, the battery technology is based on a graphene-like organic cell chemistry that's completely devoid of rare and toxic earths such as metals.
This makes the battery 100 percent recyclable by composting, not to mention that it can encapsulate about 1200 Wh per liter while featuring extremely fast-charging capability via conductive charging. Mercedes-Benz says that it can be fully charged in less than 15 minutes, while its 110 kWh capacity gives the Vision AVTR a range of more than 700 km (435 miles).
You can check out the full Mercedes-Benz presentation at CES 2020 below; the concept starts being presented at about the 19 minute mark:
Called the Vision AVTR, the egg-shaped concept was apparently inspired by none other than James Cameron's biggest blockbuster, the 2009 Avatar movie. Well, not the movie itself but what some parts of its represented, with the idea behind the concept revolving mostly around the merging of man and machine without disrupting nature.
In essence, the Vision AVTR is an electric autonomous concept car and, like plenty of others, it has four round wheels and an interior where four people seem to sit comfortably surrounded by futuristic gadgets.
That's where the similarities end, though, because the AVTR (Advanced Vehicle Transformation) has no visible steering wheel or pedals and the way its passengers can interact with the car is a bit on the strange side.
In short, the vehicle can establish a biometric connection with the driver by recognizing his breathing. By placing a hand on the flowing center console, the driver is connected to the car and, depending on his mood and vitality, he or she can be offered different driving options.
In comfort mode, the Vision AVTR is autonomous but can still offer the driver the option of controlling its speed if the control unit is driven up to half. If the driver wants full authority on the car's movement, the control unit is lifted completely for steering.
Powered by four electric motors situated near the wheels, the Vision AVTR has about 476 metric horsepower, all-wheel-drive and torque vectoring, but it's the 110 kW battery that's truly revolutionary. Keeping in line with the sustainable theme surrounding the entire car, the battery technology is based on a graphene-like organic cell chemistry that's completely devoid of rare and toxic earths such as metals.
This makes the battery 100 percent recyclable by composting, not to mention that it can encapsulate about 1200 Wh per liter while featuring extremely fast-charging capability via conductive charging. Mercedes-Benz says that it can be fully charged in less than 15 minutes, while its 110 kWh capacity gives the Vision AVTR a range of more than 700 km (435 miles).
You can check out the full Mercedes-Benz presentation at CES 2020 below; the concept starts being presented at about the 19 minute mark: