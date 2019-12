You didn't really expect fans of the two universes to leave the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter in its factory form (that would be the Incom Corporation), did you? Well, here we are, talking about the space vessel in an incarnation that leaves its industrial grey finish behind for a trio of retro racing paint jobs - this comes as a no-cost option, at least here on the Internet.Given the long name of the starfighter, the time it took me to pronounce it for the first time, when the contraption landed last week, was enough for the mind to wonder how it would look like in this kind of motorsport attire. However, I suspect Car News Network, the Canadian digital label who was geeky enough to put my thought into pixels, spent quite a bit more time on the transformation.With that out of the way, I have to tell you that the renderings in the Instagram post found halfway through this article bring us three of the most loved Porsche liveries of all time. And we'll start withThe melange involving a white body and stripes coming in dark blue, light blue and red is present on multiple circuit machines, but there's something about Porsches that seems to take the blend to the next level. For the record, the original Martini & Rossi Porsche sponsorship deal dates back to 1968.We can mention the same plethora of racecars and Porsche shine when it comes to thescheme. Gulf Oil was lured onto the track by John Wyer, which initially laded the balanced mix of light blue and orange onto plenty of racecars, the said racing team eventually started using Porsches, which is how the match was made.As for the definitely not leastlivery, this takes us to the namesake city in Austria, which is the place where the Porsche family traces its roots to. The red & white scheme was adorned with Le Mans laurels back in 1970, when the Porsche Salzburg team brought the carmaker its first victory in the 24-hour endurance race using a 917.And while we're on the topic of the 917, the keen-eyed among you might have noticed the 330mm-diameter cooling fan of the famous Porsche racecar sitting atop of the Star Wars ship - perhaps the Astromech droid that occupies that spot in the original Porsche design needed some fresh air, at least while on the planets that offer this facility.As modern racing fate would have it, you'll notice the names of tech giants (and not only) as additional sponsors, with their logos being scattered across the ship.Now, the said digital label imagines this contraption as a contender in the 2050 Le Mans race. Of course, before going far far away from the present time, we can think of a less distant future Porsche could have on the Circuit de la Sarthe, the home of the day-long challenge.I've covered this in a previous article , which talks about a potential return to the Le Mans top tier, the Hypercar class coming next year, all with a Star Wars twist in the design.PS: Yes, this newfound skin of the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter makes it a bit more Porsche and a tad less Star Wars (this is also a brilliant opportunity to remind everybody the ship is not actually featured in the motion picture). And we'll talk about a complete redesign of the vessel, one that tips the balance the other way around, later today.And here is the article promissed above, which brings a complete redesign of the fighter.