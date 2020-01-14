Hybrid 2021 Chevrolet Corvette e-Ray Prototype Starts Winter Testing

As some of you know, there are rumors that say Chevy has been working lately on a mid-engine hypercar to sit way above the Corvette, with GM also trademarking the name Zora for the expected hybrid sports car.
Other rumors suggest that GM is also working on a Cadillac version of the Corvette C8, trying to cash in more money from the newly-developed mid-engine platform. The last time it did something similar with the Vette-based Cadillac XLR it didn't work out so well, but we are living in different times now.
Spy photographers recently caught a Corvette C8 prototype doing some extreme cold-weather testing and the huge amount of camouflage on the car has gotten people talking.
Our best guess is that the car is neither a Cadillac prototype, nor a mule for the upcoming Zora, but a hybrid version of the Corvette.
You can think of it as a baby Zora if you like, but Chevrolet has apparently decided to christen its next version of the Corvette as the e-Ray, to symbolize the connection between Stingray and electric power.
Leaked info that should be taken with a grain of salt suggests that the Corvette e-Ray is actually very close to its official reveal, with a late 2020 or early 2021 release date in the cards. Insiders also say that the model will be the first-ever all-wheel-drive Corvette thanks to a 115 horsepower electric motor powering the front axle and situated where the regular C8 Vette “frunk” would be.
A very small 2 kWh or less battery will allegedly be fitted in the middle of the car and the model won't be a plug-in, so don't expect too much of an electric range.
With around 600 horsepower on tap, the AWD Chevrolet Corvette e-Ray is expected to feature similar performance numbers as its main rival, the Acura NSX, whose latest generation has also resorted to electrification for better specs. It should also provide a nice stepping stone toward the hybrid ZR1.
