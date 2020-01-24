C8 Corvette "Blue Devil" Shows Partial Rear Bumper Delete

Since deliveries of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette won't kick off until next month, it's obvious that the image sitting before us is a rendering. Even so, this pixel stunt can be considered a taste of things to come, since plenty of owners of the mid-engined 'Vette are expected to take their beasts down the customization route.
Sure, the C8 is a serious step ahead in terms of performance, but this is only one more reason for those who enjoy the attention to mod the Chevrolet halo car. In fact, social media has even shown us there's a master plan for that. This scheme is all about nicely rounded numbers, since it involves a 1,000 HP C8 that can be had for $100,000.
The idea is to take the starting-at-$60,000 slab of GM and insert a pair of turbos into its engine compartment. And this is where the final part of the title above comes into play.
You see, more and more supercar owners who gift their machines with TT setups remove the rear apron, so the boost hardware can be easily noticed - the Lamborghini Gallardo modding community in America deserves the most credit for turning this into a trend.
And while the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette shown by these pixels doesn't show signs of a twin-turbo treatment, the lower part of its rear apron follows the minimalist trend, allowing us to take a peek at the hardware found behind it. Speaking of which, the rear mufflers seen here look more like they come from a JDM tuner ride - we need to thank digital artist Karan Adivi for this piece.
The rest of the supercar is even spicier, as this C8 has been gifted with a widebody kit. At least judging by what we can see from this angle, the "floating" design of the front wings is the one that grabs the most attention.
Of course, the redefined road connection also helps with the said effect. And I'm referring to the super-sized wheels and the uber-limited ground clearance, with the latter probably being a result of an air setup, which is yet another aftermarket trend these days.
Still getting over that @donutmedia media mention, so here's another look at a blue Corvette. Also crossed 10K followers recently, I'd like to thank everyone who stuck around since I started and to the new ones, for all the love and support. Some crazy work coming out this year. You'll not have seen anything like it, so stay tuned.