Modernized BMW X5 E53 (Original) Looks as Good as New

Remember the times before the SUV craze reached its full strength? Those who owned the original BMW X5, which was built between 1999 and 2006, certainly do. So, let's say you own a first-gen X5 today - how do you keep this fresh now that the fourth incarnation of the Bimmer is among us?
Of course, you could place a pair of super-sized kidney grilles on the nose of the high-rider, but that would serve trolling purposes and little else (here's such a visual stunt, one that involves an E36 3 Series).
However, the rendering sitting before us comes to offer an eye-catching take on the matter. This pixel work portrays the E53 X5 in a modernized form.
Perhaps the most striking visual element of the car involves the taillights of the vehicle. As the keen-eyed among you have noticed, the said light clusters come from the X7 (super-sized kidney grilles again?), albeit with these having been slightly tweaked.
Now, this rendering also comes to fill in a gap of the first-gen X5, since it brings the kind of visual treats associated with the X5 M, namely the door mirrors, with their double arms, the quadruple exhaust setup and the multi-spoke wheels - BMW never offered an M incarnation of the original X5, with the 4.8is being the range-topper.
Speaking of which, at least from where I'm standing, the removal of the side aero elements present on the side of the factory model's lower rear apron is a loss. Then again, SUV styling will always be a topic that splits opinions, so you shouldn't be surprised to see aficionados who don't miss the said aero bits.
We can thank digital label j.b.cars for this updated X5 - the Instagram post below, which showcases the rendering, places this alongside a photo of the original, so you can easily play the comparo game.
However, the rendering sitting before us comes to offer an eye-catching take on the matter. This pixel work portrays the E53 X5 in a modernized form.
Perhaps the most striking visual element of the car involves the taillights of the vehicle. As the keen-eyed among you have noticed, the said light clusters come from the X7 (super-sized kidney grilles again?), albeit with these having been slightly tweaked.
Now, this rendering also comes to fill in a gap of the first-gen X5, since it brings the kind of visual treats associated with the X5 M, namely the door mirrors, with their double arms, the quadruple exhaust setup and the multi-spoke wheels - BMW never offered an M incarnation of the original X5, with the 4.8is being the range-topper.
Speaking of which, at least from where I'm standing, the removal of the side aero elements present on the side of the factory model's lower rear apron is a loss. Then again, SUV styling will always be a topic that splits opinions, so you shouldn't be surprised to see aficionados who don't miss the said aero bits.
We can thank digital label j.b.cars for this updated X5 - the Instagram post below, which showcases the rendering, places this alongside a photo of the original, so you can easily play the comparo game.
View this post on Instagram
My latest edit, a modenized E53 X5, I've just uploaded a video of this on my channel, link in bio. @ #Bmw #X5 #BmwX5 #E53 #X5E53 #E53X5 #BmwE53 #SUV #BmwLife #BmwNation #X5M #BmwX5M #SupercarsOfLondon #BHP #E39 #E39M5 #E46 #E46M3 #M5 #BmwM5 #F90 #G80 #G20 #G05 #X7 #BmwX7 #SDrive #CarThrottle #CarRendering