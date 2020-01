Modernized BMW X5 E53 (Original) Looks as Good as New

SUV

Of course, you could place a pair of super-sized kidney grilles on the nose of the high-rider, but that would serve trolling purposes and little else (here's such a visual stunt, one that involves an E36 3 Series).However, the rendering sitting before us comes to offer an eye-catching take on the matter. This pixel work portrays the E53 X5 in a modernized form.Perhaps the most striking visual element of the car involves the taillights of the vehicle. As the keen-eyed among you have noticed, the said light clusters come from the X7 (super-sized kidney grilles again?), albeit with these having been slightly tweaked.Now, this rendering also comes to fill in a gap of the first-gen X5, since it brings the kind of visual treats associated with the X5 M, namely the door mirrors, with their double arms, the quadruple exhaust setup and the multi-spoke wheels - BMW never offered an M incarnation of the original X5, with the 4.8is being the range-topper.Speaking of which, at least from where I'm standing, the removal of the side aero elements present on the side of the factory model's lower rear apron is a loss. Then again,styling will always be a topic that splits opinions, so you shouldn't be surprised to see aficionados who don't miss the said aero bits.We can thank digital label j.b.cars for this updated X5 - the Instagram post below, which showcases the rendering, places this alongside a photo of the original, so you can easily play the comparo game.