Toyota 86 Sedan, Nissan GT-R Convertible Builds Are Almost Ready

The Toyota GT 86 and Nissan GT-R are icons of the Japanese car industry, but they've both been around for quite some time. Yet we doubt you've seen anything that looks this crazy, an 86 sedan and a GT-R convertible.
Well, you might have, but only as a rendering, as nobody is crazy enough to build such vehicles. Nobody, that is, except NATS, the Japanese car college that's passionate about custom bodywork.
In the past year or so, they've shown us a fake Urus based on an 86 and that A90 Supra roadster is also their work. But they needed more cars to completely take over the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon. Before the show opens its doors, we took a sneak peek at their work.
As with most NATS creations, the GT 86 sedan is not what it seems. Instead of a RWD coupe, this project started life as some kind of JDM Camry sedan that's probably a little smaller than the ones you're used to. And onto that body, the students at Japan’s Nihon Automotive College grafted on body panels from the 86.
As you'd expect, this is not a matter of simply bolting on new fenders, as a lot of sanding and fiberglass bonding is required. Sadly, the LS86 as it's called, won't feature an LS swap or even RWD, just an old 2.4-liter making about 150 horsepower.
Another funky creation planned for Tokyo is a Nissan GT-R convertible that, as expected, isn't actually an R35 with the roof removed. Instead, this is an old 350Z roadster, and it's apparently getting the same paint as Brian O'Connor's (Paul Walker) GT-R from 2 Fast 2 Furious.
Not enough for you? Well, there's also a modernized Toyota 2000GT based on a Suzuki Cappucino and an off-road-ready Mazda CX-5 pickup, all of which fall nicely into the "don't see that everyday" category.
