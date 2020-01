Well, the rendering sitting behind the screen might just be the answer we are (now) looking for. And while this Zuffenhausen contraption still needs its windshield-mounted eyes to be cast in the said role, the Porsche Disney Pixar character is the first thing that came to mind when I came across this pixel work.Thanks in no little part to the headlight covers, the Porscha seems to be pulling an "unimpressed" expression, but perhaps this is just one of the humorous bits that make up Sally's effervescent personality.It was 2017 when Sally Carrera made her appearance in the Cars 3 motion picture and here's to hoping a solid plot will accompany any future appearance of the sort. Meanwhile, the character lives on in the minds of fans, as this article comes to show.When it comes to the number the 911 is stepping on in the rendering, this is the number of followers that Pedro Ruperto, the artist behind the rendering, has reached to date - make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post showcasing the work. Speaking of which, the said headlight feature seems to be a special move of the artist, as, for instance, he has also used this on the modernized Lamborghini Miura we discussed in September last year.PS: While we're here, I've brought along a nice compilation that includes some of the lessons Sally has learned in her motoring life and you'll find this in the YouTube video at the bottom of the page.