1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee "The Hulk" Has a Supercharger For Days

Because Mopar 🐝💪 Trying to fit @ld97forged Ld08 on classic american muscle like this 70 superbee Also trying to simulate the green of 70 superbee that @mike_musto take a picture of #supermuscle #musclecars #musclecar #mopar #classicmopar #classicmuscle #moparornocar #hemi #sixpack #blown #superbee #coronet #dodgesuperbee #americanmuscle #hotrod #badass #bigbadmuscle #musclemachines #carsofinstagram #render #blowergang #blownv8 #blowermotor

A post shared by Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Jan 17, 2020 at 8:47am PST