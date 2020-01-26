1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee "The Hulk" Has a Supercharger For Days

There are plenty of muscle car fans who complain about Dodge not coming up with a new generation for the Challenger and Charger. Well, there are multiple aspects they overlook, with one of these being the fact that, given the current low-emissions pressure, we're fortunate to have such modern icons among us. For one thing, not all classic Mopar names were as fortunate as the said duo, with the Coronet Super Bee remaining confined to the past, for instance.
We're talking about a machine that was introduced back in 1968, when it stood for Dodge's affordable muscle proposal. Production ended in 1970, with this model year only seeing 1,072 units being brought to life.
Given all the details above, it's not difficult to imagine why purists would fret when introduced to a Super Bee of the restomod kind. Fortunately, though, the one sitting behind the screen is a mere rendering.
Nevertheless, this pixel portrait is one for the big-block fetishists. So not only does it pack a HEMI the size of America, but it also comes with a matching blower - the supercharger dominates the entire front end of the vehicle, despite the fact that we're talking about an uber-generous hood.
Probably thanks to air springs, the Dodge sits extremely close to the ground, with its chin spoiler looking a bit like a plow. Then again, the #bagged setup means the gear head behind the wheel can always lift the vehicle.
Then we have the wheels, whose modern design will once again send purists on a rage trip. Heck, their lips are large and shiny enough to act as mirrors for one's shoes.
Digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel is the one responsible for this old & new Coronet Super Bee - make sure to use the swipe feature of his post to enjoy multiple angles of the muscle beast that is this Dodge.
