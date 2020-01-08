Dodge Challenger Outsells Chevrolet Camaro In 2019, Ford Mustang Comes On Top

The Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have all published their sales figures for the fourth quarter and entire year, and pony cars are on a downward spiral. On the upside, the Challenger has once again outsold the Camaro while Mustang thrones over both opponents.
As we’ve talked about in a previous story, passenger cars are not fashionable anymore. Ford has posted a 41 decrease in volume for this body style in the final three months of 2019 as opposed to the same period of 2018, which goes to show that SUVs and pickup trucks are where the money’s at.
Now let’s talk ‘Maro sales. The Big G couldn’t improve on the 25-percent fall of 2018 as opposed to 2017, declining by 5.3 percent in 2019. The grand total for the U.S. market comes down to 48,265 examples of the breed, which goes to show that the controversial redesign isn’t to most people’s taste.
Sporty coupes took the back seat ever since the financial meltdown of 2008, and the same can be said about the Challenger. Dodge came second with 60,997 units in 2019, a decrease of 9 percent from the previous year. The ‘Stang keeps its lead despite a drop of 4.4 percent, selling 72,489 units. As a matter of fact, 2019 is the worst sales year ever for the S550.
Looking at the bigger picture, U.S. auto sales fell in 2019 by 1.6 percent. Even Toyota reported a teeny-weeny contraction, but nevertheless, the U.S. bought 17 million vehicles for the fifth year on the trot. In other words, the market is stable thanks to available credit and low unemployment rates.
Automotive industry analysts expect the U.S. to account for 17 million vehicles as well this year, though the lowest estimate is 16.7 million in the worst-case scenario. In 2019, the three big boys from Detroit accounted for 44 percent of 7.5 million vehicles sold in the United States of America. All of them – Ford, GM, and Chrysler – reported declines of up to 2.4 percent.
