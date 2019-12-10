Ford's "Pretty Happy" With Ranger Sales in the U.S.

autoevolution

Ah, the Ranger! The Ford Motor Company dropped the mid-sized pickup for a few years, then they turned to the Australian and European division to borrow the T6 platform for the Ranger’s return stateside. Reintroduced for the 2019 model year, the smallest truck the Blue Oval sells in this part of the world is punching above its weight according to the Dearborn-based automaker.
"We're pretty happy with where we're at," said consumer marketing manager Chad Callander. Speaking to The Detroit News, the FoMoCo official has also mentioned that “we’ve set some aggressive targets, and we're hitting those targets." More to the point, business is pretty good so far this year.

10,594 examples of the breed were sold in November 2019, and over the last 11 months, the grand total is 75,357 units. While that may not be on par with the Chevrolet Colorado and ever-popular Toyota Tacoma, it’s worth highlighting that Ford has yet to mature the Ranger’s lineup to the same extent as its biggest competitors in the mid-sized pickup segment.

General Motors has sold approximately 700,000 examples of the Colorado and GMC Canyon since 2014, and the momentum is stronger than ever before as more and more people transition to pickups as alternatives to crossovers and SUVs in the same price bracket. The Ranger, for example, starts at $24,410 in the United States or roughly the same price as the 2020 Escape.

All specifications feature the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 10-speed automatic transmission, the estimated highway gas mileage is 26 mpg for rear-wheel-drive models, and the Trailer Tow Package enables a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. In total, there are three trim levels and two body styles to choose from in this part of the world. The Raptor hasn’t been adapted to U.S. standards, and that’s a bit of a bummer.

XL models are packed with FordPass Connect, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and air conditioning just to name a few of the highlights. The XLT doubles down on safety with Ford Co-Pilot 360, SYNC 3 infotainment, dual-zone climate control, and 17-inch aluminum wheels with a silver finish. The Lariat serves as the range-topping trim, featuring leather seats, LED headlamps, push-button start, and 18-inch wheels.
