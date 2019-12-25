Ring In the New Year on Board Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Yacht, Illusion

2020 Aston Martin DBX Expected to Sell Approximately 5,000 Units Yearly

Last year, Aston Martin Lagonda sold no fewer than 6,441 vehicles. That’s an increase of 26 percent over 2017, and it’ll only get better in 2020 but especially in 2021. In the first year of production, the DBX is expected to sell anything between 4,000 and 5,000 units. 49 photos AMG heart. The engine has more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the V8 Vantage, yet it’s about 100 horsepower down on the super- SUV model from Sant’Agata Bolognese.



Speaking to



Palmer told the business publication that “more than 70 percent of customers have an SUV in the garage,” which goes to show that the DBX isn’t exactly sacrilege. The purists need to understand that a listed company needs to please the shareholders, and the simplest way of doing so is to improve sales, resulting in improved profitability.



Porsche is doing it since eons ago with the Cayenne, and look how many Stuttgart is selling nowadays! Oh, and by the way, the Macan is the best-selling Porsche of the modern era. Maserati, Bentley, even Rolls-Royce have jumped on the SUV bandwagon, and Ferrari will follow suit with the Purosangue. In other words,



Palmer has also made it clear that “by the middle of the 2020s, all of our cars will have a hybrid offering.” That’s a lot of waiting, more so if you remember that Ferrari and Lamborghini have already gone down this route. Even McLaren prepares to reveal a new vehicle architecture and a hybridized V6, so yeah, this is how the cookie crumbles.



Given that the Urus accounts for more than half of Lamborghini sales, we're not surprised that the British automaker has high hopes for the sports utility vehicle with a Mercedes-heart.