Potential Investors Currently Talking to Aston Martin

After Aston Martin Lagonda’s chief executive officer denied the information, the British automaker has turned full circle. Gaydon is currently talking to a number of investors as per a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, and “a further announcement” will be made in the nearest future.
First reported by Autocar.co.uk, the statement also suggests that Aston Martin Lagonda “is engaged in early stages discussions with potential strategic investors in relation to building longer-term relationships.” These talks “may or may not involve an equity investment.” In other words, the British automaker’s ownership could fall into other hands if everything goes according to plan.
The consortium of investors led by Lawrence Stroll is the first to have expressed interest in Aston Martin Lagonda, but following the initial report on this subject, many other entities decided to join the party. These include “rival carmakers and firms based in the Middle East, India, and China.”
If you were wondering why Aston is such an interesting proposition to suits with deep pockets, that’s because the stock value is currently low following an announcement of lower sales than expected. The interest in Aston has also tipped the value of the stock upwards, but not by much.
In regard to which automakers might have an interest in Gaydon, these include Daimler AG. The three-pointed star already has a stake in Aston Martin Lagonda as well as a contract to supply infotainment systems and the M177 twin-turbo V8 engine for models such as the V8 Vantage and DBX.
The first-ever sport utility vehicle from the British automaker is certain to propel the stock value upwards. Lamborghini may be a private entity, but the introduction of the Urus has seen Sant’Agata Bolognese double the yearly sales and production volume. Pretty much the same thing is expected to happen with the Prancing Horse of Maranello thanks to the Purosangue.
For the time being, the Adeem/Primewagon group from Kuwait calls the shots at Aston Martin Lagonda. Daimler AG owns four percent of the company, and the Strategic European Investment Group controls a third.
