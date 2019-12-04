autoevolution

No Time to Die First Trailer: A Banged-Up DB5, Explosions and Brooding 007

Here’s to hoping you were prepared for this: the first official, high-quality extended trailer for the upcoming James Bond installment, No Time to Die, has dropped. And it’s on fire, almost in a literal sense.
A couple of days ago, the first teaser trailer for the film dropped online, previewing only about 14 seconds of the official trailer. It was more than enough to get fans hyperventilating: not only was Daniel Craig back for one more, final round as 007, but a handful of characters from Spectre were also back and there was even a glimpse of the movie’s new villain.

With the extended trailer, we get more of the backstory. Apparently, James Bond has retired to Jamaica with his ladylove Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) but she double-crossed him somehow, because all women are out to break Bond’s heart.

He is forced back into action by his CIA pal, who needs help to catch a criminal using very dangerous technology that threatens to tear the world apart. This is not a novel storyline in the Bond universe, but it seems to be brought forward in spectacular fashion: there are plenty of stunning action scenes, explosions and stunts / car & motorcycle chases, and generous gunfire.

However, the most outstanding part of the trailer – and we’re not up for an argument on that – is the glorious return of the Aston Martin DB5. Considered the iconic 007 car, it shows up in the opening scene during a car chase and closes the trailer when it’s being shot up by all the bad guys. Still, the DB5 is bulletproof and, as you can see for yourself, equipped with gatling guns in the headlights, which 007 is more than ready to put to use. Long live Q.

That said, this first trailer also gives credence to reports that Brit actress Lashana Lynch will be taking over from Craig as the first female (and black) 007. When Bond returns to England from his self-imposed exile, he finds another 00 had been working with M to protect the nation – and she’s even fiercer than he was back in his youth days.

No Time to Die is scheduled for an April 4, 2020 release date. Here is the first trailer.

