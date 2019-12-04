No Time to Die First Trailer: A Banged-Up DB5, Explosions and Brooding 007

Close-Up Look at Working Neuron EV T-One EV Pickup

Here’s to hoping you were prepared for this: the first official, high-quality extended trailer for the upcoming James Bond installment, No Time to Die, has dropped. And it’s on fire, almost in a literal sense. 14 photos



With the extended trailer, we get more of the backstory. Apparently, James Bond has retired to Jamaica with his ladylove Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) but she double-crossed him somehow, because all women are out to break Bond’s heart.



He is forced back into action by his CIA pal, who needs help to catch a criminal using very dangerous technology that threatens to tear the world apart. This is not a novel storyline in the Bond universe, but it seems to be brought forward in spectacular fashion: there are plenty of stunning action scenes, explosions and stunts / car & motorcycle chases, and generous gunfire.



However, the most outstanding part of the trailer – and we’re not up for an argument on that – is the glorious return of



That said, this first trailer also gives credence to reports that Brit actress Lashana Lynch will be taking over from Craig as the first female (and black) 007. When Bond returns to England from his self-imposed exile, he finds another 00 had been working with M to protect the nation – and she’s even fiercer than he was back in his youth days.



No Time to Die is scheduled for an April 4, 2020 release date. Here is the first trailer.



