"Massive Software Problems" Affecting More Than 20,000 Volkwagen ID.3 Models

Not that long ago, before the launch of the eighth-generation Golf, the manufacturer from Wolfsburg had a bit of trouble fixing software bugs. Because of these issues, Volkwagen had to drop its expected output by year’s end from 80,000 to 10,000 units or thereabouts.
Make no mistake about it; getting the programming right for such a high-tech car takes a lot of people, plenty of skills, and a bit of head-scratching. It’s a lengthy and expensive project even when undertaken by the manufacturer itself, let alone by an outsourcing company.
The ID.3 “struggles with massive software problems” as well according to a German publication. Manager Magazin reports that the electric hatchback “will be manufactured for months with an incomplete software architecture.” The question is, how is this possible?
Volkswagen doesn’t want to deliver these EVs with so many bugs, which is why the first batch of the ID.3 will be parked until the spring of 2020. Manager Magazin understands that IT engineers will move out to the designated parking area with mobile computer stations, re-flashing the software before sending the cars to their rightful owners. Approximately 10,000 examples of the breed have been built with incomplete software.
But wait; there’s more! Another batch of 10,000 ID.3 models is scheduled to receive the update in May 2020, bringing the total to “more than 20,000” as per the cited publication. Following this process, Volkswagen is also understood to unlock over-the-air updates.
Chief executive officer Herbert Diess is so impressed by the software architecture that Volkswagen may sell it to other automakers. That’s a bit of a tall order following the Golf and ID.3 software bugs. To be frank, Diess may be wishful thinking about this matter.
Der ID.3 entered production last month at the Zwickau plant in Germany, previewed by the I.D. concept car from the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The most affordable specification costs under 30,000 euros before the plug-in grant. The 1st launch edition is the only version available right now, which costs closer to 40,000 euros in the automaker’s domestic market.
