Ford Sales Figures Confirm Passenger Cars Are No Longer Popular in the U.S.

It’s barely a week since 2020 rolled up, and the Ford Motor Company had the time to compile the U.S. sales figures for the fourth quarter of 2019. As the headline of this story implies, passenger cars are down 41 percent as opposed to the final three months of 2018. 11 photos



As it happens, the F-Series and Ranger have posted an increase of 15.9 percent for the quarter and 9.1 percent for the entire year, but then again, overall sales are down 3 percent for 2019 as opposed to 2018. In other words, the Ford Motor Company could do better.



When you’re a publicly-traded company, the investors are extremely sensitive to sales. In the automotive industry, sales also translate to profit, hence the stock price dip from 9.32 dollars on December 31st to 9.07 dollars on January 6th. Now let’s get back to sales figures, shall we?



With the exception of the Police Interceptor Sedan, the nameplate that’s sold a lot better in 2019 than 2018 is the SUV . Based on the body-on-frame architecture of the F-150 pickup truck, the Expedition surged by 58.1 percent from 54,661 to 86,422 units.



Throughout 2019, the Ranger has also posted 89,571 sales. Turning our attention exclusively to Lincoln, the luxury brand fared 8.3 percent better than last year, totaling 112,204 sales as opposed to 103,587 in 2018.

Download attachment: Ford and Lincoln sales for the U.S. (2019) (PDF)