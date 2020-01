Ford Bronco "Raptor" Is an Offroad Vessel, Has Mustang Big Block

The rendering we have here envisions a 1970 Bronco that has been taken pretty far from its original form. However, unlike most wacky builds of the sort, this has an OEM+ air to it. To be more precise, the machine has been given the Raptor treatment, as if the Blue Oval has come up with the latter decades earlier, so it could be offered on the Bronco.Of course, this is the creation of an independent artist - called Abimelec Arelano, the pixel wielder constantly gives us his vision of what the performance side of the US car industry looked like. The artist has also come up with a brochure for the contraption, the kind that would've been found in showrooms back in the day.Note that the inspiration source for the transformation was the first generation of the F-150 Raptor , a machine whose dictionary didn't include the word "downsizing", as is the case with the current model or its Ranger Raptor smaller brother.As such, the engine compartment of the Bronco now accommodates a 390 FE Big Block from a Mustang of that time, delivering north of 320 ponies (keep the age of the motor in mind when evaluating its specific power number,).The Raptor treatment wouldn't be complete without an offroad suspension and custom wheels/tires. As for the eye candy, you enjoy this by throwing a glance at the Velociraptor mascot featured on the vehicle's stickers - this is inspired by Mopar badges of the time and has no connection with the contraption we've come to know as the Hennessey Velociraptor.Make sure to use the swipe feature below to pick your favorite shade for this imaginary 1970 Ford Bronco Raptor.