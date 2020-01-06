Ford Bronco "Raptor" Is an Offroad Vessel, Has Mustang Big Block

Of course, this is the creation of an independent artist - called Abimelec Arelano, the pixel wielder constantly gives us his vision of what the performance side of the US car industry looked like. The artist has also come up with a brochure for the contraption, the kind that would've been found in showrooms back in the day.
Note that the inspiration source for the transformation was the first generation of the F-150 Raptor, a machine whose dictionary didn't include the word "downsizing", as is the case with the current model or its Ranger Raptor smaller brother.
As such, the engine compartment of the Bronco now accommodates a 390 FE Big Block from a Mustang of that time, delivering north of 320 ponies (keep the age of the motor in mind when evaluating its specific power number,).
The Raptor treatment wouldn't be complete without an offroad suspension and custom wheels/tires. As for the eye candy, you enjoy this by throwing a glance at the Velociraptor mascot featured on the vehicle's stickers - this is inspired by Mopar badges of the time and has no connection with the contraption we've come to know as the Hennessey Velociraptor.
Make sure to use the swipe feature below to pick your favorite shade for this imaginary 1970 Ford Bronco Raptor.
We are going to start 2020 right with this long awaited and very requested "what-if" concept: a vintage Bronco with the Raptor treatment! The time machine will take us to 1970 this time, gas was going up but people were still buying big muscle cars and the Bronco was a total hit, breaking new ground. A special Bronco did exist, called the Baja, which had some off-road-ey upgrades over the standard Bronco already, so I think a "Raptor" version would be that Baja taken to 11, with a little bit of Muscle car infused in the mix, Kind of like a "Boss 302" equivalent for off-roading. The Bronco's biggest engine available was the 302, but just like the original real Raptor in 2010, bigger = better, so this pet dinosaur sports a 390 Cubic Inch FE big block off a Mustang, also like the real original Raptor, this Bronco gets wider fenders, taller ride-height, bigger tires, flashy colors and black stickers. These stickers are designed to fit the era, and bring some character with a little Velociraptor mascot (in a bit of Chrysler fashion). The '70s were an interesting time for performance cars, as brands had to find their way in a new world of emission regulations, technology and design tendencies, so this was a lot of fun to make.