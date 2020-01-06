Ford Bronco "Raptor" Is an Offroad Vessel, Has Mustang Big Block

View this post on Instagram

We are going to start 2020 right with this long awaited and very requested "what-if" concept: a vintage Bronco with the Raptor treatment! The time machine will take us to 1970 this time, gas was going up but people were still buying big muscle cars and the Bronco was a total hit, breaking new ground. A special Bronco did exist, called the Baja, which had some off-road-ey upgrades over the standard Bronco already, so I think a "Raptor" version would be that Baja taken to 11, with a little bit of Muscle car infused in the mix, Kind of like a "Boss 302" equivalent for off-roading. The Bronco's biggest engine available was the 302, but just like the original real Raptor in 2010, bigger = better, so this pet dinosaur sports a 390 Cubic Inch FE big block off a Mustang, also like the real original Raptor, this Bronco gets wider fenders, taller ride-height, bigger tires, flashy colors and black stickers. These stickers are designed to fit the era, and bring some character with a little Velociraptor mascot (in a bit of Chrysler fashion). The '70s were an interesting time for performance cars, as brands had to find their way in a new world of emission regulations, technology and design tendencies, so this was a lot of fun to make. Hope you like it! Tell me what you think! What color would you choose?

