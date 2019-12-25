Watch the Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Do the Quad-Motor Tank Turn

As opposed to Tesla models, the Audi e-tron quattro, and Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic, the peeps at Rivian have a different powertrain setup. Instead of an electric motor for every axle, the EV startup from Plymouth decided to integrate an e-motor into every wheel of the R1T.
The electric pickup truck is, therefore, capable of doing a quad-motor tank turn. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” Describing the quad-motor tank turn into words doesn’t live up to seeing the R1T doing it, hence Rivian’s decision to film the electric pickup spinning itself crazy.
“Tank turn. Available on the R1T and R1S,” is the description provided for the YouTube video at the end of this story, meaning that the technology is shared with the electric SUV. Hey Elon, can your Cybertruck do that? With three electric motors, Tesla won’t be able to pull it off.
Even though real-world applications for a quad-motor tank turn are few and far between, it’s nice to know that you can get out of a tight squeeze without performing a 12-point turn in a narrow back alley. The party piece of the R1T and R1S will also impress your friends, yes siree!
Thing is, be aware that tank turning on pavement will dramatically decrease the life out of the tires. On the other hand, it’s safe to assume the series-production R1T and R1S will utilize off-the-shelf rubber like any other pickup truck in this segment. These said, do you want to talk pricing now?
Before the federal tax credit of $7,500, the entry-level specification will cost you $69,000. Rivian is currently accepting $1,000 refundable deposits, and production is scheduled to begin in mid or either late ‘20. In other words, your R1T will be delivered as a 2021 model year.
The base configuration has a little more than 400 horsepower on deck, 413 pound-feet of torque, and a 105-kWh battery with enough juice for 230 miles or thereabouts. At the other end of the scale, you’ll be hard-pressed to choose between horsepower and range (754 horsepower for the middle trim level or 400 miles for the top-of-the-line version thanks to 180 kWh).
“Tank turn. Available on the R1T and R1S,” is the description provided for the YouTube video at the end of this story, meaning that the technology is shared with the electric SUV. Hey Elon, can your Cybertruck do that? With three electric motors, Tesla won’t be able to pull it off.
Even though real-world applications for a quad-motor tank turn are few and far between, it’s nice to know that you can get out of a tight squeeze without performing a 12-point turn in a narrow back alley. The party piece of the R1T and R1S will also impress your friends, yes siree!
Thing is, be aware that tank turning on pavement will dramatically decrease the life out of the tires. On the other hand, it’s safe to assume the series-production R1T and R1S will utilize off-the-shelf rubber like any other pickup truck in this segment. These said, do you want to talk pricing now?
Before the federal tax credit of $7,500, the entry-level specification will cost you $69,000. Rivian is currently accepting $1,000 refundable deposits, and production is scheduled to begin in mid or either late ‘20. In other words, your R1T will be delivered as a 2021 model year.
The base configuration has a little more than 400 horsepower on deck, 413 pound-feet of torque, and a 105-kWh battery with enough juice for 230 miles or thereabouts. At the other end of the scale, you’ll be hard-pressed to choose between horsepower and range (754 horsepower for the middle trim level or 400 miles for the top-of-the-line version thanks to 180 kWh).