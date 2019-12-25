Watch the Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Do the Quad-Motor Tank Turn

More on this:

1 These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money

2 Tesla Cybertruck Beats Rivian R1T Across the Board, Still Remains Big and Ugly

3 Rivian to Use Subscription Service for Its Electric Trucks

4 Jeff Bezos Laughs in Trump's Face as Rivian Topples Chrysler and Jaguar

5 Amazon Orders 100,000 Electric Vans From Rivian