These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money

Every way we look at it, it seems probable that in the near future sales of electric cars will surpass the traditional ICE segment.
Unlike conventional ICE cars, a big advantage for EV’s is that they don’t need that many sophisticated mechanical parts that must be maintained and checked regularly, or a certain quality standard for their “fuel.” Slam a small electric motor or two, which most likely won’t require any repairs, enjoy the silence and find a compatible charging station, as electricity is pretty much the same everywhere.
That resonated with people, and with them, car manufacturers resonated in response. So much so that one segment that was not so rich in options a year ago has been transformed in the talk of the day following Tesla Cybertruck's release.
With that in mind, we’ve picked up a few electric pickups that will roam the roads in the near future, and they’re exciting.Tesla Cybertruck
Well, yeah. Imagine an article about pickup trucks in the second half of November 2019 that doesn’t include Tesla’s Cybertruck. And boy did it come with a bang, literally. In terms of looks, you kind of have two options, pure Tesla magic or rendering glitches, it’s either a love it or hate it type of situation.
The triangular shape of the pickup acts as a kind reminder of the futuristic car designs from the 1970s, feeling more like a concept rather than something you would use to carry your tools through mud. But make no mistake, the car means business.
It will be available with 1, 2, or 3 electric motors, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options, depending on how much you intend to spend on it. The most powerful option, promises to do 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds, have a range of over 500 miles, and a towing capacity is around 14,000 LBS.
Also the car is bulletproof, allegedly.
Following the $700 million investment from Amazon, Rivian promises to throw some punches while at it. Showing a sleekly futuristic design, a lot more chiseled than Tesla’s though, the R1T is likely to appeal to a bigger crowd, as there probably won’t be any hate thrown at it for the looks.
In order to demand respect as a newcomer in the automotive industry, especially for EV’s, one must focus on tech, and Rivian seems to have gotten that memo. The R1T will have 3 huge screens with 2 at the front and one at the back, this way replacing the traditional dash and gauges. Not that innovative, but clearly more screens is what people crave these days.
Besides bright lights, inside and out, Rivian R1T will also have level 3 autonomous driving mode with ultrasonic sensors, radar, LIDAR, a bunch of cameras all around and so on. The car promises to have a range of over 400 miles – a good thing if you decide to go for the camper version, yes there’s a camper version – and a quad-motor system that will deliver up to 750 HP and a 0 to 60 time of 3 seconds.
Opulence, as the car will cost $125,000. The B1 is not even released yet, and Bollinger already teased us with B2, a truck with looks as masculine and testosterone-ish as possible.
The car looks as if pulled straight from a zombie apocalypse movie, and the manufacturers advertise it as “The World’s Most Capable Pickup Truck”. Not sure how to feel about that because if you take a quick look at the specs shit, the B2 isn’t even the most capable pickup truck from our list.
With 614 HP and a modest 200 miles range, the car’s dual motors system sounds a bit 2015 as far as the competition is concerned. Taking a steady 4.5 seconds to reach from 0 to 60 MPH, the car is no slouch, but a bit off target if you consider the alarming price.
Electric Ford F-150
We’ve reached the where speculation takes control. Ford did confirm the model officially at the Detroit Auto Show, but aside for some spy shots there’s not much to look at for the time being.
The car seems to resemble almost completely the ICE model, except for the slightly lifted ride and the refuel plug to juice it up. Not much information is available about the F-150, but if executives from Ford saw the Tesla Cybertruck or the Rivian R1T, then they’d probably want to hit the drawing board.
A not so far-fetched idea would be for it to share some parts with the new E-Mustang crossover/SUV, as what we’ve seen so far looks promising.
Hummer Electric Pickup
Yup, that’s right. An all-electric Hummer pickup might be on its way as soon as 2021, possibly as a low production model, to serve as a sneak peek before they ramp up production and deliver a proper Hummer SUV.
Whether the world is prepared for a Hummer comeback as an electric vehicle remains to be seen, but what’s for sure is that we live in a very exciting time.
