Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Modded Hellcat, Rampage Follows

The drag racing community hasn't wasted any time when it came to the brand spanking new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. So not only have the first owners already taken their machines to the strip, but a few of them have even modded their machines in the process.
Case in point with Blue Oval toy we have here. This S550 GT500 has been gifted with respectable bolt-on mods - the list of goodies includes a 2.65 upper pulley, custom injectors, a custom exhaust and an ECU tune with E85 magic. As for putting the muscle to the asphalt, that is a job for the Toyo R888R tires.
The GT500 duked it out with a Dodge Challenger Hellcat (not a Redeye, though), but you should know the Mopar machine had also been gifted with at least part of the mods found on the Ford (the E85 and the 2.65 upper pulley are a certainty).
Note that the two slabs of America went at it on the highway, going for the good old rolling start. As such, the muscle cars kicked off at around 60 mph, while they reached around 140 mph in their sprinting brawl.
Now, you can jump to the 0:42 point of the clip below for the race. However, the rest of the clip is also worthy of attention. That's because the vlogger behind the camera talks about the details of the Hellcat and the GT500. For instance, the car guy estimates that the latter sits at around 880 wheel horsepower, while the first packs about 850 ponies at the rear wheels.
"What about the drag strip numbers?" I hear you asking. As it turns out, the driver of the GT500 had taken his Ford to the drag strip prior to this street fight. And the Mustang managed to complete the quarter-mile run in 10.1 seconds, with a trap speed of over 140 mph.
