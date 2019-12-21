Lamborghini 2020 Sales Expected to "Stabilize" at 8,500 Vehicles

Do you know how many Lamborghinis were sold in 2018, all around the world? Make that 5,750 supercars and SUVs, representing an increase of 51 over the previous calendar year. Now try to guess how many were sold by the second half of 2019.
Anyone, anything? Oh well; as it happens, worldwide deliveries increased by 96 percent to 4,553 vehicles in the first six months of the year. That means the House of the Raging Bull will end 2019 with record-breaking sales, but that also poses a problem.
Speaking to chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali of Scuderia Ferrari fame from 2008 through 2014, Automotive News Europe has learned that a sales cap of sorts is planned for 2020. “We plan to reach about 8,500 units in 2020 and then to stabilize there for a while,” said the former team principal about this pressing matter.
To whom is so important, you might be asking? To the higher-ups at the Volkswagen Group in case they’ll take Lamborghini public on the stock market. An exclusive brand with a long waiting list – think Ferrari – is more valuable in the eyes of investors than a brand that does everything in its powers to satisfy consumer demand.
“A fourth model would be needed to get us to 10,000 [sales per year],” said Domenicali. As we’ve highlighted in previous reports about the possible return of the Estoque concept as an all-electric sedan, “the model won't arrive before 2025 at the earliest.” When pressed about the matter, the head honcho did mention that a 2+2 GT is what they have in mind.
“We need to see what the available platform and powertrain options - including full electric - will be then within the Volkswagen Group.” The most likely candidate is the PPE co-developed by Porsche and Audi, which even Bugatti could borrow for their second model line after the Chiron and its derivates. The Premium Platform Electric will underpin the next Macan, which means that the plan may change at Lamborghini to an e-SUV of its own.
