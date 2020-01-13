Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Owner Tattoos Car on His Leg, Mods Included

As an aficionado, it's not easy to understand celebrities who grab limited edition machines like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon only to let go of them after a relatively short while - this is now the case with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who is parting ways with his Mopar halo car, of which only 3,300 units were built. However, at the other end of the scale, we have owners like the aficionado behind the wheel of the Demon that brought us here, which had the muscle car tattooed on his body.
The man's left leg now proudly displays the drag racing special and this is not all - the gear head loves the HEMI wielder so much that he even included the mods of the vehicle in the ink work. We're talking about the front splitter, the carbon hood and possibly also the wheels.
Truth be told, we only have one pic of the tattoo, with this having come to our attention via FCA Design Boss Ralph Gilles, who took the tale to Instagram (while both the Demon fan and the tattoo artist were mentioned in the post, the account of the first is private).
Of course, there are multiple ways of viewing this ink manifestation. For one thing, many owners of high-horsepower machines list their rides in the signature of various forums, so perhaps this car lover wanted to move that into the real world.
Now, you'll notice that one of the gear heads who commented on Gilles' post mentioned the front splitter guards, jokingly asking if the owner left the guards on - this is linked to an opinion-splitting trend that sees certain Challenger and Charger owners pulling the stunt above in a bid to look special (check out the Insta post at the bottom of the page and you'll understand).
