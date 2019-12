ABC

I told @elonmusk I’m down to head up the bio hacking division for him (I know he’s thought about it). Make it so https://t.co/UEcRiicTJn pic.twitter.com/xXPCDZR3rG — Amie DD (@amiedoubleD) December 24, 2019

He is now able to unlock his car with just a wave of the hand, which, admittedly, makes for a pretty neat party trick. Ben Workman is now at his fourth implant (the Tesla key chip), and he says the decision to get it was part experimentation, part curiosity. ABC 7 News reports that Workman had some trouble getting the implant because no doctor would do it. He eventually resorted to the services of a local piercing and tattoo parlor. His other 3 were done by a family member, so that in itself was a step up.Right now, thanks to implants, Workman can unlock the doors at his workplace (what happens if he’s fired though?), log on and off his computer, share his contact information and, with the most recent, unlock his Tesla.“In all reality, it was experimentation and curiosity,” he tells the media outlet. “To get them in, they come in syringes, that you just place under the skin and pop the tags out, except the Tesla key.”Apparently, Workman also has a magnet implanted in one of his hands, which has no functionality other than allowing him to prank people or do “magic tricks.”7 News says that Workman is quite a prankster: he’ll also hold a banana and pretend that it can unlock the door on his Tesla, when in reality it’s the key implant doing it.That said, Workman isn’t the first to grab headlines for getting the chip on the Tesla key implanted under his skin. Last summer, self-professed nerd Amie Dansby became the first to get the biohack . She’s heard about Workman’s and she seems pleased with it, still campaigning online – more or less as a joke – to get Elon Musk to name her head of his bio hacking division.