Tesla Model 3 With Boost Upgrade Races Model 3 Performance

All the Tesla news outlets have switched from talking about how weirdly wonderful the Cybertruck is to an interesting upgrade you can buy for your Model 3. The paid Acceleration Boost Upgrade costs $2,000 and promises to shorten the sedan's 0 to 60 time by half a second.
When Elon Musk promises some performance figures, he delivers. Not always on time, but he delivers. Even so, DragTimes was keen to put the Boost Upgrade to the test and see what it can do against his own Model 3 Performance.
Normally, if you wanted your car to be half a second quicker, you'd have to go to a specialist tuner and have your engine worked on. Not only would that probably cost more, but you'd also lose access to the precious vehicle. But Tesla did things differently. It looked at the components that are already inside the car and tried to see if they could be pushed that little bit harder.
Based on the acceleration of models in this class, the Boost Upgrade probably adds at least 50 horsepower. You just pay Tesla the $2,000 and the update comes over-the-air to your Dual Motor AWD Model 3. The company has made its cars a little faster before, but this is the first time they asked for money.
Officially, the feature is supposed to take the twin-motor model's 0 to 60 to around 3.9 seconds. But did three passes and got about 3.6 seconds on the VBOX, though that's with a roll-out. Just as interesting is what the car would have done over a 1/4 mile because the Dual Motor with Boost would have a slightly higher trap speed than a stock Model 3 Performance. The cheaper car would still fail, but it could be faster overall.
Wouldn't it be great to have some drag races too? Thankfully, the two Teslas were put to the test on the highway. In two rolling races, the $2,000 Boost Upgrade has the legs over the white Performance model, which retaliates with an excellent standing racing.
