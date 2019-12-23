Tesla Model 3 100-kWh Battery Option, Ludicrous Mode Inadvertently Confirmed

When Elon Musk presented the Model 3 to the world in 2016, the chief exec did mention two battery sizes and the option of a dual-motor drivetrain. Fast-forward to 2020, and next year is when the Model 3 may level up to 100 kWh.
Twitter user @greentheonly, who's also a Tesla owner and quite good at programming, mentions “this is all unconfirmed speculation” based on a few lines of code from the gateway computer of the Model 3, all sourced from a text file with configuration values. The parts that matter the most to this story are all featured in the main photo, which inadvertently confirms the 100-kWh battery.
Performance configuration values have also grown to include the Base Plus AWD, which is another way of saying Standard Range Plus Dual Motor in Tesla’s marketing talk. The tire pressure monitoring sensors of the Model 3 will transition to the in-house BLE type next year at the earliest, a possibility that the automaker has seconded with an FCC application at the beginning of December.
Another screenshot of the code - reading "STILETTO_20_DARK_STAGGERED" - may materialize in the guise of a wheel option, improved airflow is also in the pipeline, and a different type of roof glass could make the cut too. The question is, why would the Model 3 get 100 kWh when the Model Y prepares to roll out in 2020 with no more than 75 kWh? Reading between the lines, the switch to a bigger battery could come a bit later on.
Looking at this subject through different lenses, the 100-kWh Model 3 Extra Long Range has the makings of a commercial success as long as Tesla is careful with the pricing. 400-something miles of range on a full charge is a tempting proposition to most people with range anxiety on their minds. It’s also worth highlighting that Tesla has a big announcement to make in the first quarter of 2020.
The Battery and Drivetrain Investor Day was originally planned for the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting, but despite this setback, a different battery chemistry is more or less confirmed as part of the grand announcement. But wait, there’s more get-up-and-go coming to the Model 3 as per the source code file!
Ludicrous has been promised by the Musk Man eons ago, and it look as if M3 Ludicrous is right around the corner. It remains to be seen, however, if Ludicrous will be exclusive to the Model 3 Performance or the 100-kWh battery so eagerly anticipated.
Performance configuration values have also grown to include the Base Plus AWD, which is another way of saying Standard Range Plus Dual Motor in Tesla’s marketing talk. The tire pressure monitoring sensors of the Model 3 will transition to the in-house BLE type next year at the earliest, a possibility that the automaker has seconded with an FCC application at the beginning of December.
Another screenshot of the code - reading "STILETTO_20_DARK_STAGGERED" - may materialize in the guise of a wheel option, improved airflow is also in the pipeline, and a different type of roof glass could make the cut too. The question is, why would the Model 3 get 100 kWh when the Model Y prepares to roll out in 2020 with no more than 75 kWh? Reading between the lines, the switch to a bigger battery could come a bit later on.
Looking at this subject through different lenses, the 100-kWh Model 3 Extra Long Range has the makings of a commercial success as long as Tesla is careful with the pricing. 400-something miles of range on a full charge is a tempting proposition to most people with range anxiety on their minds. It’s also worth highlighting that Tesla has a big announcement to make in the first quarter of 2020.
The Battery and Drivetrain Investor Day was originally planned for the 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting, but despite this setback, a different battery chemistry is more or less confirmed as part of the grand announcement. But wait, there’s more get-up-and-go coming to the Model 3 as per the source code file!
Ludicrous has been promised by the Musk Man eons ago, and it look as if M3 Ludicrous is right around the corner. It remains to be seen, however, if Ludicrous will be exclusive to the Model 3 Performance or the 100-kWh battery so eagerly anticipated.
So it's end of the year, time to cheer, right? So let's go onto a wild speculation trail should we?— green (@greentheonly) December 20, 2019
Remember, this is all unconfirmed speculation. I'll try to provide some other background where necessary as we go.
Tesla moves in unknown ways and none of that may come to life
Now where it gets interesting is with the actual battery packs.— green (@greentheonly) December 20, 2019
the 100kWh pack has survived the great "non-model3 stuff purge" mid year so there's a fair chance this is actually upcoming and not some spillover. pic.twitter.com/gliPuJhrP7