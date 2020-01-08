Dodge Charger "Pinocchio" Has a Huge Supercharger in Its Nose

If you love cars and dedicate a reasonable amount of your screen time to hanging out on social media, you've probably noticed that the Dodge Charger and Challenger appear to be more popular than ever these days. Whether we're talking about the 1960s/1970s originals or the new-age models, these Mopar machines receive even more love than they used to.
Given the trend mentioned above, it shouldn't surprise you that more and more digital artists come up with their interpretations of the Dodge duo. Case in point the rendering sitting behind the screen, which uses a 1968 Charger as a starting point.
Truth be told, it's difficult to look away from the massive tech setup that now occupies the nose of the muscle car. And while the triple air intake and the super-sized blower sit at the top, the big block underneath these is also worthy of attention.
Then again, there are serious reasons to move one's attention past the contents of the engine bay. For one thing, the Charger has been gifted with a widebody kit.
It all starts up front, where the simple chin spoiler is as aggressive as they get. Then we have the wide fenders, whose design seems to follow the factory styling cues perfectly. As for the posterior, this is a busy part of the car: we have a wing stuck to the boot lid, a parachute and a wheelie bar - given the hardware occupying the front section of the car, as well as the uber-fat slicks at the back, the said bar was probably necessary.
Keep in mind that the '68 Charger we have here also packs a few other surprises. And you'll be able to notice these thanks to the Instagram post below. Make sure to use the swipe feature for extra angles of the supercharged monster, an eye candy coming from a digital artist named Timothy Adry Emmanuel.
