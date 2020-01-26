autoevolution
NOW THIS:  Ten Years in Ten Stories - the autoevolution retrospective  
Car reviews:
 

Dodge Charger "Big Boy" Looks Like a HEMI Elephant

26 Jan 2020, 18:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 isn't the only contemporary example of a cool machine that comes in more forms than non-car people can understand. For instance, this is also true about the Dodge Charger - as the sixth-gen model has been with us since 2005, the Mopar people have had plenty of time to develop all sort of versions and editions. Oh, and the aftermarket side of the industry is obviously taking full advantage of this.
4 photos
Dodge Charger "Big Boy" renderingDodge Charger "Big Boy" renderingDodge Charger "Big Boy" rendering
The number of modded Chargers is growing by the season and we are now here to talk about an example that might just be in the making. Allow me to explain.

You see, these days many of the best projects are initially born as renderings, so the owners of the still-stoc vehicles can choose their desired customisation path. Case in point with the pixel work we have here. This sees its creator, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, asking the Instagram audience if the owner of the Dodge should go for such a widebody approach.

Now, while the first social media post below portrays the heavily modded Charger (at least on a visual level), the second will allow you to notice the current state of the ride.

The four-door muscle car has been gifted with the kind of wide fenders that remind us of Japanese tuner Liberty Walk, while the humongous wheels that fill these up are something that can't be ignored.

For one thing, the rose gold finish of the multi-spoke rims contrasts with the non-metallic grey color of the car, while black is used for multiple elements, from the hood and the door mirrors to the front lip spoiler, the roof, the NASCAR-like boot lid spoiler and, of course, the diffuser.

Of course, many Mopar fans prefer the no-fuss look of the 1960s and 1970s muscle cars to that of such busy-design toys, but we've already covered this topic in another rendering-based tale.


speed shot dodge charger Dodge muscle car rendering widebody
 
 
 
 
 