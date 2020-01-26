Dodge Charger "Big Boy" Looks Like a HEMI Elephant

You see, these days many of the best projects are initially born as renderings, so the owners of the still-stoc vehicles can choose their desired customisation path. Case in point with the pixel work we have here. This sees its creator, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, asking the Instagram audience if the owner of the Dodge should go for such a widebody approach.
Now, while the first social media post below portrays the heavily modded Charger (at least on a visual level), the second will allow you to notice the current state of the ride.
The four-door muscle car has been gifted with the kind of wide fenders that remind us of Japanese tuner Liberty Walk, while the humongous wheels that fill these up are something that can't be ignored.
For one thing, the rose gold finish of the multi-spoke rims contrasts with the non-metallic grey color of the car, while black is used for multiple elements, from the hood and the door mirrors to the front lip spoiler, the roof, the NASCAR-like boot lid spoiler and, of course, the diffuser.
Of course, many Mopar fans prefer the no-fuss look of the 1960s and 1970s muscle cars to that of such busy-design toys, but we've already covered this topic in another rendering-based tale.
View this post on Instagram
@srt.flo widebody setup % do you think @srt.flo should go into widebody game too? with @shirokai.com_ #dodge #charger #dodgecharger #dodgechargerlife #srt #srtwarriors #mopar #moparnation #americanmuscle #musclecars #hemi #shirokai #shirokaicharger #widebodykit #widebodycharger #moparornocar
View this post on Instagram
ãSimple and clean on #frontendfriday << Thanks to ø @mediabysin JOOOs @merc.motorsport @lllstylezcc @fast_company_cc #agwheels #wicked_mopars #blackopsautoworks #universalair #moparnation #MoparOrNoCar #moparworldwide #moparaddicts #Dodge #modernmuscle #carwithoutlimits #carlifestyle #BaggedLife #LowLife #lifestyle #carphysics #art #loweredlifestyle #art #carbonfiber #destroyergrey