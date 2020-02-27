Lamborghini Diablo "White Walker" Is a Rogue Warrior

The line between renderings and builds from the real world is getting finer each season and we are now here to take a look at the freshest example of this. Nowadays, many actual projects are based on pixel paintings and things also go the other way around. Case in point with the Lamborghini Diablo sitting before us.
To be more precise, this rendering follows the blueprints delivered by a build we recently talked about - the project comes from Japan and, to make sure you can easily notice the differences between the two, you'll find an Instagram post detailing each visual adventure at the bottom of the page.
Digital label Jota Automotive, which delivered these amazing pixels, instantly fell in love with the said custom Raging Bull, thus deciding to give us his view on the matter.
Looking past the connection between the screen-confined and the in-the-metal Diablos, this story has an extra twist for us.
You see, the Sant'Agata Bolognese build that kickstarted this stunt wasn't put together using the power of randomness. Instead, this is part of an emerging genre, whose fame has spread far beyond the Land of the Rising Sun.
To put things bluntly, these Japanese custom rides are a custom interpretation of the OEM+ style we've seen on multiple Old Continent projects. The latter style involves tuned rides that stay close to the factory look, albeit while adding elements from superior models (these can come from vehicles wearing the same badge or from the same family/automotive group).
As for the Japanese evolution, this pathway maintains the aim of highlighting the factory look, but adds more all-custom bits. It seems that the ride height drop is mandatory and so are custom wheels, among others.
Even so, you should know this Diablo comes with air suspension, which means the ride height is variable, so the Lambo is actually drivable.
Digital label Jota Automotive, which delivered these amazing pixels, instantly fell in love with the said custom Raging Bull, thus deciding to give us his view on the matter.
Looking past the connection between the screen-confined and the in-the-metal Diablos, this story has an extra twist for us.
You see, the Sant'Agata Bolognese build that kickstarted this stunt wasn't put together using the power of randomness. Instead, this is part of an emerging genre, whose fame has spread far beyond the Land of the Rising Sun.
To put things bluntly, these Japanese custom rides are a custom interpretation of the OEM+ style we've seen on multiple Old Continent projects. The latter style involves tuned rides that stay close to the factory look, albeit while adding elements from superior models (these can come from vehicles wearing the same badge or from the same family/automotive group).
As for the Japanese evolution, this pathway maintains the aim of highlighting the factory look, but adds more all-custom bits. It seems that the ride height drop is mandatory and so are custom wheels, among others.
Even so, you should know this Diablo comes with air suspension, which means the ride height is variable, so the Lambo is actually drivable.
View this post on Instagram
Got inspired by the badass Diablo that @kazuki_crossglow is building. Here is my take on it. #automotivegram #automotiveculture #racecarshit #racecardesign #bodykits #sunset #render3d #renderoftheday #lambodiablo #italiansupercar #lamborghini_daily #automotivedesign #automotivedaily #3drender #diablo #airride #stance_daily #rooftop #offwhite #lamborghinis #hypercar #lamborghini #racecar #sportscar #supercar #chicago #losangeles #newyorkarea #madrid #jordan