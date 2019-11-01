autoevolution
 

Slammed Ferrari Testarossa Is Real, Has "Mirror" Wheels

If you looked at the slammed Ferrari Testarossa we have here before checking out the title and thought this is a rendering, there's nothing that can be held against you.
After all, the sheer idea of somebody messing with this 80s icon is enough to put out some candles at the Vatican.

Then there's the fact that the world wide web is loaded with so many pixel stunts these days. Heck, we've discussed a rendering portraying a widebody Testarossa earlier this week.

However, this road-caressing Prancing Horse is as real as they get and the thing is not alone. In fact, we're dealing with a tuning subculture that seems to be enjoy more and more traction each year.

And Japan seems to be the place where many of these builds are born, including the one we have here.

Note there are two main ingredients found in this kind of project. First of all, the fitment: the lips of the wheels barely clear the arches of the retro supercar.

Secondly, the ride height of the vehicle, which might not allow one to slide a bottle of water under the car.

Of course, the latter involves air suspension, with this kind of hardware being present on this Maranello toy. And since this means the driver can actually play with the ground clearance, the build isn't as impractical as it might seem.

As for the wheels, their centers come from the catalog of famous designs, while the uber-fat lips, which feature a mirror-like finish, is what makes these shoes stand out.

Now, even if you'd rather see such builds being taken apart with the aim of brining the cars back to factory condition, there's something you need to know. The idea behind such toys is to start with cars that are in good condition rather than go for the low end of this expensive market. As for the changes mentioned above, these are meant to accentuate the factory look of the vehicle rather than interfere with it, as is was the case with the widebody rendering mentioned above.

