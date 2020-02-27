Details on the First Skoda Octavia RS PHEV Released, Shapes Up to Be a Killer

In the final months of last year, Czech carmaker Skoda launched the fourth generation Octavia as one of the most advanced cars in its modern portfolio. As usual, it was only a matter of time until the sporty, top of the range variant was introduced.
Skoda chose the 2020 Geneva Motor Show to unveil the new RS, and with a few days left before the start of the event, the first official details, and some images, have made their way online.
The new Octavia RS is the first of its kind to be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. As such, it is called the Octavia RS iV, following the nomenclature the carmaker chose for its electrified cars. This could prove a bit of a challenge for some Skoda fans. Given the new naming policy, it would effectively turn the new car into the Skoda Octavia VRS iV, which is tongue-twisting to say the least.
But let's not get sidetracked. At the core of the powertrain sits a combo made of a gasoline TSI engine, an electric motor, and a battery. Combined, the engine and motor develop a total of 245 ps and 400 Nm of torque, while the battery would ensure a range in all-electric mode of 55 km (34 miles).
The powertrain is not impressive, neither in terms og engineering nor in terms of capabilities. But visually, the new Octavia RS should be a killer.
For the new generation the carmaker went for a black theme. The color that has been used to contrast the color of the body on the grille, alloy wheels (behind which sit red brake calipers), and spoiler. Black has also been used at the interior, where it is offset by contrasting stitching on the sports seats and on the steering wheel.
Despite having released some details about the new RS, Skoda still keeps a tight lid on the looks of the car, and for now only made public the two images in the gallery above.
