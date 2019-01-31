autoevolution

Skoda Octavia RS With 2.5 TFSI, DQ500 and AWD Is an MQB Masterpiece

Yes, it was bound to happen. The only thing that surprises us is that it took so long. Somebody finally decided to put an RS3 engine into the Skoda Octavia RS. The result, while not complete, is something to behold.
Technically, all MQB compact cars have interchangeable engines, which is why we've seen a lot of Golf Rs with RS3 engines. Volkswagen did a few swaps of its own recently when it started using Audi's TFSI monster in a Tiguan R prototype sped testing around the Nurburgring. What happened to that?

But as far as we know, there are no other Octavia 3's with a 2.5-liter turbo. This engine is a five-liter powerhouse with either 367 or 400 HP from the factory. However, it can easily be tuned to make even more, which is what's going to happen here.

Despite being a bit larger than the Golf, squeezing the 2.5 TFSI under the hood of the Octavia doesn't look that easy. It fits, but the air box and its tubes required some extra work. German repair show RM-Performance began work on this funky project about a year ago and started not with the engine, but with an AWD system, as the Octavia was running out of traction.

The TSI version of the Octavia RS doesn't have AWD, only the TDI does. But that driveshaft is way too thick for the diesel model. With the new coilover suspension, refreshed exhaust and half the power going to the back, the clearances on this look a little tight. But if this were easy and cheap, everyone would do it.

Other mods include the brakes, which are probably Brembos borrowed from the Cupra and the DQ500 gearbox from the Audi RS3, which is designed to take a lot more power, torque and copes better with repeated launches.

