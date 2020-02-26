2021 Skoda Octavia RS Spied as Plug-in Game-Changer, Has Fake Exhaust

TDI

The Octavia RS has this weird buy strong presence in the hot hatch segment. A couple of years ago, it used to be really cheap and insanely practical, but they added a lot of expensive optional tech to increase profits.Not that we can blame them for trying to make money. Skoda has sold hundreds of thousands of these cars, but by changing the formula, customer needs are at risk.In case the charging port on this test prototype wasn't enough, Skoda's own admissions confirm a plug-in future for the Octavia RS. Instead of a 2.0 TSI, the powertrain will no consist of a 1.4-liter turbo and an electric motor offering a combined 245 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque.It should still be decently fast, but obviously much heavier because of the battery. The other powertrain is the continuation of thesaga. After having 170 hp a decade ago and 184 back in 2013, the 2.0 diesel is back with 200 hp and 400 Nm. It's probably the one to have if there's no emissions incentive.But we're not entirely sure this is the full extent of our story. Old rumors talk about anasuper-hot Octavia RS, and they make lots of sense in the context of the 2021 Cupra Leon ST. This Spanish cousin continues to have a hardcore TSI version of the wagon body, despite making its own switch to hybrid technology.We should know more at the Geneva Motor Show, where Skoda will strip this pointless camo and add the necessary RS badges. By the way, our test prototype sports partially fake exhausts. The triangular tip on the left is backed up by two real exhaust tips, but there's nothing on the right side of the car.