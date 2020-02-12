Skoda Goes the MEB Way, to Launch Enyaq Electric SUV

It was only a matter of time before Volkswagen started loaning its Modular Electrification Toolkit, or MEB platform, to the other brands in the group. Having already made the ID.3 available for order on this platform, the German company is looking for more ways to make more money out of it.
One of Volkswagen’s favorite brands, Skoda, is among the first in the pack to announce on what it will use the MEB electric car platform. Unlike Volkswagen, the Czech will not start deploying the technology on city hatchbacks, but on SUVs.
We’re not sure yet what type of SUV Skoda is planning to roll out, but we do know what it will be called: Enyaq. The name is a derivation of words coming from Irish and Irish Gaelic that mean source of life, or essence, or something along those lines.
This will be Skoda’s first foray into the electric SUV segment, but not the first vehicle on the electric segment released by the Czech. Skoda’s first EV, launched under the newly introduced iV moniker, is the Citigo-e.
For now, the carmaker did not say what exactly will power the Enyaq, nor what its capabilities will be. In the entire VW group, only the Audi e-tron occupies this segment, but given the fact the Enyaq is built on an entirely different platform, it’s unlikely the two will have many things in common.
More likely, the Enyaq will be more or less a rebadging of the Volkswagen ID Crozz (or ID.4), a model the Germans are already testing.
With the launch of the Enyaq – at an yet unspecified date – Skoda officially opens the floodgates to electric cars. Hoping that by 2025 a quarter of all its sales will be EVs, it plans to roll out no less than ten iV models by the end of 2022.
