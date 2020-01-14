2021 Skoda Octavia RS Will Look Classy, Could Go Hybrid

A liftback sedan with a Golf GTI engine and available twin-clutch automatic - you could say that the Skoda Octavia RS was a unique car in Europe, and it still is. But the 2021 version promises to stand out in other ways.
The Mk3 Octavia RS was undoubtedly a smash hit. Available with a frugal diesel engine and as a spacious wagon, there really wasn't any reason not to buy one. We suspect Skoda has sold at least 100,000 units of the outgoing model since in some markets the RS accounted for up to a quarter of total sales.
But the EU is cracking down on emissions, and the affordable performance cars are among the first to suffer. We've seen Peugeot publically admitting that the 308 GTi is dead, for example, and that had a tiny 1.6-liter engine. So can the hot Octavia survive?
Thankfully, Skoda is protected by the VW Group umbrella, and we've already seen some test prototypes. The new RS should debut in less than six months, but you don't have to wait that long to see its design.
That's because the Russian website Kolesa has just published the most accurate renderings yet of the fourth-generation Czech sports sedan. The shape is nothing too out of the ordinary, while the overall size is about the same as before.
But between the lower front grille and the extended taillights, this looks like a nicer machine. Also, the interior will feel way more high-tech, though the manual handbrake will be deleted.
Powertrains for the 2021 Octavia RS remain unconfirmed, but we're 90% sure that a 2.0 TDI making exactly 200 horsepower will be among them.
The other choice could be a plug-in hybrid system. Despite making 245 hp, which is more than the old RS model, this version might be slightly slower because of the weight penalty.
But hardcore versions can't be completely ruled out, especially when the Volkswagen can put mild-hybrid technology on everything to make it more emissions-compliant. We should know more once the new GTI is out, rumored to come out in March.
But the EU is cracking down on emissions, and the affordable performance cars are among the first to suffer. We've seen Peugeot publically admitting that the 308 GTi is dead, for example, and that had a tiny 1.6-liter engine. So can the hot Octavia survive?
Thankfully, Skoda is protected by the VW Group umbrella, and we've already seen some test prototypes. The new RS should debut in less than six months, but you don't have to wait that long to see its design.
That's because the Russian website Kolesa has just published the most accurate renderings yet of the fourth-generation Czech sports sedan. The shape is nothing too out of the ordinary, while the overall size is about the same as before.
But between the lower front grille and the extended taillights, this looks like a nicer machine. Also, the interior will feel way more high-tech, though the manual handbrake will be deleted.
Powertrains for the 2021 Octavia RS remain unconfirmed, but we're 90% sure that a 2.0 TDI making exactly 200 horsepower will be among them.
The other choice could be a plug-in hybrid system. Despite making 245 hp, which is more than the old RS model, this version might be slightly slower because of the weight penalty.
But hardcore versions can't be completely ruled out, especially when the Volkswagen can put mild-hybrid technology on everything to make it more emissions-compliant. We should know more once the new GTI is out, rumored to come out in March.