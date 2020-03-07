2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Is the Devil Out to Get You

For the better part of the 2000s, the Camaro nameplate was absent from the auto scene. Taken out of production in 2002, during the nameplate’s fourth generation, one of America’s favorite muscle cars was so missed during that time that when the decision was finally made to revive it, it was an instant hit.
Brought back to life on a new platform, the revived Camaro is still around, stirring up things on the road and track in various configurations. None of the factory-made variants though is as extreme as this Camaro here.
What you see in front of your eyes once was a fifth generation Camaro SS/RS. It is now called Sinful Camaro, and packs hardware so extreme the usual incarnation would never dream of having.
Sinful is the creation of a guy named Zack Marcus, backed by a series of established tuners. Their work, once completed a few years back, made for one of the most extreme Camaros on the market.
Packing a modified block 502 LS7 naturally aspirated engine linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, the car has been measured to develop in excess of 850 hp at the crank and more than 700 hp at the wheel.
The insane numbers are backed by an equally insane design. The heavily mutated body strikes through out of this world airbrush art, and headlights that seem to be the eyes of the Devil out to get you.
The same hellish theme is continued at the interior, where there is an inferno orange leather upholstery, LED lighting to match, and custom paint on nearly all the elements: instrument cluster, steering wheel, console, door sills, and so on.
The car, which was completed in mid-2010s, is for sale. It will go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach in April, with no reserve and just 14,000 miles on the clock.
