2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Scale Model Looks Like Tiny Terror

Yes, you muscle car lovers, scale models of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are coming, so you'd better brace yourselves - clear your desk and prepare your "toys" budget. 3 photos



The developer, which is based in City of Industry, California, has taken to social media to give us a sneak peek of the tiny 'Stang.



No details have been released to date, but, judging by what we can see in the pair of casting photos, we should be dealing with a 1:18 scale goodie - we can also see multiple details of the cabin and while the



As mentioned in the brief explanation released with the pics, the Blue Oval adventure is set to land "soon".



Besides, old-school gear heads might appreciate this model even more than the real deal. For one, you can't tear apart the toy and be bothered by the dual-clutch tranny being the only transmission offered (what would you do with a miniature stick shift?)



On a more serious note, I'm just as eager as you to check out the final form of the little muscle monster, so here's to hoping this is released as quickly as possible.



Meanwhile, one could pass the time by checking out some of the drag races the S550 GT500 has engaged in - as you can imagine, there were quite a lot of such shenanigans. For instance, here's the Ford duking it out with a McLaren 720S, a mid-engined animal that's four times as expensive as the range-topping pony.