Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner Scale Model Is Limited to 100 Units

What makes a Bentley… well, a Bentley? Luxury and performance can be considered answers, but heritage is also important to the British brand, as exemplified by the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner . Only 100 units are to be built, and each pays homage to the 8 Litre owned by Walter Owen Bentley. 13 photos



Not content with the vehicles per se, Bentley and Mulliner have joined forces once again for a special edition at a scale of 1:43. Made from high-quality resin, these toys are made with utmost attention to detail using the original design files of the W.O Edition. Finished in Onyx black for the exterior and Fireglow red for the interior, the miniature models are limited to 100 units to ensure exclusivity.



Bentley didn’t offer a price tag for the 1:43 replica, yet don’t expect this fellow to be as affordable as a toy car from Bburango. The 1:8 Continental GT Convertible Bespoke is an eye-watering 6,995 pounds sterling while the 1:43 Continental GT Convertible will set you back 125 of them pounds, shipping cost not included.



As we've mentioned in a previous article, each and every one of them is selling history, one piece at a time. The crankshaft of the founder's car has been melted down, and from it, the Mulliner division incorporates the handcrafted interior of the ultra-exclusive special edition. But hold on a sec, there's more! Looking through the Gifts Collection on the automaker's website, you're also treated to apparel and so forth such as the Diana B Handbag at £2,750, an ebony wood fountain pen at £1,050, the Blower Ride On Car at £3,200, and a Le Mans Speed 8 Bronze Sculpture that costs £2,450. In other words, a single piece costs more than the entire budget for Christmas presents of a regular family. Gulp! Turning our attention back to the Mulsanne, the bone-stock car with the regular-wheelbase option isn't cheap either. On-the-road prices start at £240,890 in the United Kingdom, and the sky is the limit when Mulliner steps in for extra specialness.