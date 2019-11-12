autoevolution
 

For $12,000, You Can Own a 1971 Lamborghini Miura. A Perfect Scale Model

12 Nov 2019, 14:07 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Since you already have a Lamborghini Miura in your private car collection, it’s time you thought outside the box. A car collector’s dream collectible can also be an exact, perfect scale model of a classic exotic car.
12 photos
Perfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam CollectionPerfect 1:8 scale model of the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Amalgam Collection
Enter the Amalgam Collection’s limited offering. For a little under $12,000, you can own a perfect 1:8 scale model of what is, without a doubt, the first supercar ever created: the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV.

All jokes aside, this scale model is the closest thing to an actual Miura, except in diminutive size (and no working engine). It was created with assistance from Lamborghini and includes anything from doors that open to a detailed reproduction of the 4-liter V12 engine under the hood of the original car. It’s meant as a loving, beautifully crafted tribute to the legendary Miura, the supercar that almost came to be by accident.

The replica comes in the company’s traditional orange, Arancio, mounted on carbon fiber or leather base, and covered with a clear acrylic dust cover. Each item comes packed in a luxury presentation box and features a stainless steel plaque with the model title, original branding and edition number. It is the perfect, luxurious gift you can give your loved ones - or yourself.  

“This perfect 1:8 scale model of the Lamborghini Miura P400 SV has been handcrafted and finished in our workshops with the co-operation and assistance of Lamborghini regarding original finishes, materials, archive imagery and drawings,” Amalgam Collection says of the scale model.

“The use of supremely accurate digital scanning of the original car has allowed us to perfectly recreate every detail at scale. Furthermore, it has undergone detailed scrutiny by both engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation,” the company adds.

Only 199 items will be made, and each will come with a price tag of $11,995. Considering the iconic supercar it’s modeled after and the painstaking attention to detail that went into making it, it almost doesn’t seem too expensive. Almost.
Lamborghini Lamborghini Miura 1971 Lamborghini Miura scale model collectible Amalgam Collection luxury
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Infiniti Turns 30 - Has It Made Any Memorable Cars?Infiniti Turns 30 - Has It Made Any Memorable Cars?
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They AreThe Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They Are
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Seriously Though, Water Served on Planes Isn’t Fit to Wash Your Hands WithSeriously Though, Water Served on Planes Isn’t Fit to Wash Your Hands With
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Oceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational GroupsOceanco’s DreAMBoat Is a Dreamboat for Multigenerational Groups
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Tech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily DriversTech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily Drivers
Latest car models:
FORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVBMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeHONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day