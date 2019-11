For $12,000, You Can Own a 1971 Lamborghini Miura. A Perfect Scale Model

Enter the Amalgam Collection ’s limited offering. For a little under $12,000, you can own a perfect 1:8 scale model of what is, without a doubt, the first supercar ever created: the 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV.All jokes aside, this scale model is the closest thing to an actual Miura, except in diminutive size (and no working engine). It was created with assistance from Lamborghini and includes anything from doors that open to a detailed reproduction of the 4-liter V12 engine under the hood of the original car. It’s meant as a loving, beautifully crafted tribute to the legendary Miura, the supercar that almost came to be by accident.The replica comes in the company’s traditional orange, Arancio, mounted on carbon fiber or leather base, and covered with a clear acrylic dust cover. Each item comes packed in a luxury presentation box and features a stainless steel plaque with the model title, original branding and edition number. It is the perfect, luxurious gift you can give your loved ones - or yourself.“This perfect 1:8 scale model of the Lamborghini Miura P400 SV has been handcrafted and finished in our workshops with the co-operation and assistance of Lamborghini regarding original finishes, materials, archive imagery and drawings,” Amalgam Collection says of the scale model.“The use of supremely accurate digital scanning of the original car has allowed us to perfectly recreate every detail at scale. Furthermore, it has undergone detailed scrutiny by both engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation,” the company adds.Only 199 items will be made, and each will come with a price tag of $11,995. Considering the iconic supercar it’s modeled after and the painstaking attention to detail that went into making it, it almost doesn’t seem too expensive. Almost.