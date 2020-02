AWD

The Charger Pursuit used to only be available with a V6, since fuel efficiency can't be ignored. However, the current range includes the 292 hp 3.6-liter V6, along with the 5.7-liter HEMI - the latter delivers a solid 370 hp and, unlike the V6, only comes inform. So can you imagine how life would be like for the officers driving the 840-pony Demon?Not only would that fuel tank be insufficient, but the traction issues of the now-retired halo car might just mean that we'd see cops pulling burnouts without even wishing to do so.Perpahs we've got the setup all wrong here - maybe this is a machine for the... Drag Racing Police. After all, drivers who hit the strip can make plenty of mistakes and these need to be corrected: they can run a red light, "step" into the other vehicle's lane and so on.In this case, the Demon would make full sense, even though the back seat delete might just be an issue.Returning to the pixel effort sitting before us, this has also received the kind of mods we seen on those police-themed Dodge civilian builds mentioned in the intro. For one, the front end now accommodates a bull bar, while the NYPD decals and the light bar on the roof were mandatory.Oh, and let's not overlook the custom wheels and the air suspension that brings the Challenger so close to the ground. For one thing, we can find such elements on the Dodge Charger Hellcat Enforcer build we showcased yesterday.