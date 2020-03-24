Android Auto Bug Cutting Out Audio Plaguing Nissan Cars

Modernized Mini Cooper Looks Like the Go-Kart We All Need

In addition to generic bugs that affect a wide variety of car brands, Android Auto also experiences model-specific issues only only happen in a limited number of cases. 42 photos



Several users are reporting similar problems on Google’s



Google, on the other hand, said in 2019 that it was investigating the issue.



“Our team is currently investigating this issue with Android Auto in Nissan vehicles. If you would like to send us a bug report when this issue occurs it would help our engineers troubleshoot. We will follow up with you through email with instructions on how to send a bug report. We appreciate your patience!” a member of the Android Auto team said.



In the meantime, more and more Nissan owners complained of the same issue on their Nissan cars, obviously without any permanent workaround discovered. Some says that simply disconnecting the phone and reconnecting it to the car resolved the bug temporarily, but obviously, this isn’t necessarily the most convenient workaround, especially when driving.



In early 2020, Google said it reached out to



“Thanks for all the responses. We are aware of this issue (audio cutting out) and have informed our partners to address it. We recommend contacting your car manufacturer’s customer support for more updates. Thank you!” another member of the Android Auto revealed.



