It looks like the popularity of Mopar machines, whether we're talking about 1960s and 1970s models, or new-age ones, has reached an all-time high these days. And there are proposals, be they real or pixel-made, which aim to bridge the generation gap.Case in point with the Dodge that now sits on our screens. We're looking at a 1968 Charger R/T model, which has been gifted with the kind of touches you'd expect to find on the current Charger. So let's take the time to zoom in on these custom bits and pieces.Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for the virtual build decided to baptize the vehicle. And the "Hourglass" nickname is only fitting, given the widebody fitted to the car.As the pixel wielder explains, the tiny ride height of the American toy is the result of an air suspension on its lowest setting. Of course, no setup of the sort would be complete without the help of custom wheels. And the shoes we have here are spectacular enough to turn heads on their own.And while it appears that the headlights have maintained their close-like-eye-lids feature, albeit while receiving a fresh LED signature.When it comes to the background of the rendering, this seems natural for the storm taking place under the hood. Speaking of which, the artist's way of harnessing the energy coming from purists' complaints has determined the gear head to talk about a four-rotor Wankel, even though this rendering doesn't allow us to take a peek inside the engine compartment.Now, you might wish to also see a real-world build that connects a classic Dodge muscle car to a modern one. Well, I have just the thing for you, namely a 1969 Charger whose mechanical side comes from a Challenger Hellcat.