1972 Dodge Demon "SRT-4" Has Four Cylinders of Fury, Big Turbo Too

Forget the modern Challenger SRT Demon and its 840 horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8. This pixel play sees the said 72MY Demon receiving the restomod treatment with a twist.As Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind this virtual build explains, his first idea was to throw a modern HEMI in there. However, the gearhead decided to steer clear of the beaten path, albeit in a way that will probably split more than a few opinions."When I was putting this together, of course, I thought about doing a Hellcat swap, or a 6.4, maybe even a Cummins, but then it struck me: What about the SRT-4’s Turbo 4-pot?"The pixel master, which has delivered his fair share of V8 Mopar work, argues that the classic Demon tips the scales at just over 3,000 lbs, which is indeed similar to the weight of the Dodge Neon SRT-4.So, citing the whole range of weight benefits (overall number, distribution and center of gravity), the artist wants us to dream about such a build.Of course, the idea would involve taking the 2.4-liter unit way past its 2xx hp factory output and this is the part where some car lover might start to consider such a dream.No, really, during a recent chat with an editor from another magazine, I brought up the engine range of the current Dodge Challenger, talking about how anything with 8 cylinders would do the trick. And, much to my surprise, he mentioned that the GTsix-pot would be the obvious choice in his case. Guess I must ask him about the rendering that brought us here...