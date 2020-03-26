1972 Dodge Demon "SRT-4" Has Four Cylinders of Fury, Big Turbo Too

View this post on Instagram

A-Body time! ‘72 Dodge Demon to be specific. These were really effective machines. 440 cars always took the headlines, but these smaller Mopars were the first in line at the streets. When I was putting this together of course I thought about doing a Hellcat swap, or a 6.4, maybe even a Cummins, but then it struck me: What about the SRT-4’s Turbo 4 pot? Makes total sense! this Dodge weighs a little over 3,000lbs with the original 340 V8 (same as the Neon SRT4, surprisingly) and the weight distribution would improve drastically with the 4 pot sitting so close to the firewall, not to mention the lower center of gravity. This would be a killer on the street, even more so because of the 2.4’s ability to make big power and awesome choo choo noises. What do you think? . . . . . . . . #dodge #dart #demon #plymouth #duster #abody #custom #protouring #turbo #4 #mopar #neon #srt #srt4 #street #car #racing #tuned #choochoo #3d #render

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT