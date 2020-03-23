Dodge Charger Hellcat "HLCRAZY" Is a Home-Brewed Widebody Monster

Dodge introduced the current Charger back in 2005 and while HEMI-wielding models were available early on, it wasn't until the second half of last decade that the Mopar people starting releasing the extra spice. I'm referring to key points in the super-sedan's evolution, such as the 2015MY Hellcat and the widebody that comes as standard for this starting with the 2020 model. These days, we're waiting for the carmaker to drop the Charger Hellcat Redeye bomb, but certain owners have decided to brew their own specials instead.

5 photos