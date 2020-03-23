autoevolution
Dodge Charger Hellcat "HLCRAZY" Is a Home-Brewed Widebody Monster

Dodge introduced the current Charger back in 2005 and while HEMI-wielding models were available early on, it wasn't until the second half of last decade that the Mopar people starting releasing the extra spice. I'm referring to key points in the super-sedan's evolution, such as the 2015MY Hellcat and the widebody that comes as standard for this starting with the 2020 model. These days, we're waiting for the carmaker to drop the Charger Hellcat Redeye bomb, but certain owners have decided to brew their own specials instead.
The Dodge sitting before us is a perfect example of such a custom Charger Hellcat. This started out on life as a 2019 model, with the machine having now received multiple visual mods that seem to bring a more-than-the-sum-of-its-parts look.

The widebody take we have here is all metal, since we're talking about 4.1/2-inch fender flares, a wickerbill, rear window louvers, along with a carbon treatment. The latter includes the front splitter (have you seen those rods securing the thing?), side skirt extensions, along with a diffuser-like element for the rear apron.

And yes, that hood was modeled based on that of the Dodge Challenger Demon - while certain Mopar fanatics were expecting the automotive producer to release a four-door Demon, this is not going to happen, since the proposal wouldn't make sense.

Returning to the Charger Hellcat example that brought us here, make sure to check out the social media posts below to multiple angles of the supercharged sedan - yes, the Plum Crazy hue helps with turning heads.

Oh, and if you're willing to know more about the Charger Hellcat Redeye that's coming our way, you're in luck - we've brought along a set of spyshots earlier this month. Even in its current rough prototype form, the four-door is the kind of machine that will easily bring a gear head into a day-dreaming mood.



