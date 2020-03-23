Dodge Charger Hellcat "HLCRAZY" Is a Home-Brewed Widebody Monster

The widebody take we have here is all metal, since we're talking about 4.1/2-inch fender flares, a wickerbill, rear window louvers, along with a carbon treatment. The latter includes the front splitter (have you seen those rods securing the thing?), side skirt extensions, along with a diffuser-like element for the rear apron.
And yes, that hood was modeled based on that of the Dodge Challenger Demon - while certain Mopar fanatics were expecting the automotive producer to release a four-door Demon, this is not going to happen, since the proposal wouldn't make sense.
Returning to the Charger Hellcat example that brought us here, make sure to check out the social media posts below to multiple angles of the supercharged sedan - yes, the Plum Crazy hue helps with turning heads.
Oh, and if you're willing to know more about the Charger Hellcat Redeye that's coming our way, you're in luck - we've brought along a set of spyshots earlier this month. Even in its current rough prototype form, the four-door is the kind of machine that will easily bring a gear head into a day-dreaming mood.
