2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Spied, Is Totally Awesome

The Dodge Charger is getting pretty old. Still, that doesn't stop it from being the most muscular sedan in America, and it's about to get even hotter thanks to a Hellcat Redeye Widebody combo. 18 photos



The 2020 model year welcomed the arrival of the widebody look for the SRT Hellcat and the Charger Scat Pack. We're talking about a $70,000 model with the monster supercharged engine or a $47,000 485 hp "vanilla" model.



What's the next step? Only the Redeye war cry, which is currently offered on the sister Challenger 2-door model. The engine is the same as your normal Hellcat, a 6.2-liter V8. However, Redeye models have a bigger 2.7-liter supercharger which can help deliver as much as 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft (957 Nm) of torque. We might even get more in the Charger since it's a newer model year.



What, you don't see the point of having even more power than that? Well, there's never been a point to these monsters, which is what makes them so cool. Don't tell Greta we said that!



On the



On the Challenger Redeye, the big supercharger is fed by a tall twin-snorkel hood. There's evidence of that here as well, as the tarp has a large flap to allow access. However, this is down in the photos we have, so the engine is probably being starved of precious air. The jig is up, Dodge. Just let that bad boy breathe.

We believe the Redeye has to set some kind of quarter-mile record. But hopefully, they will also make the kind of records needed to handle power. We're talking about wider wheels with sticky Pirelli tires and the necessary tuning to the Bilstein three-mode adaptive dampers.