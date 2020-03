This pixel play takes the already-muscular Plymouth and gifts it with the kind of treatment required for quarter-mile brilliance.Let's start with the wheels and tires, shall we? After all, being able to transfer all that muscle to the road is a key component of sprinting adventures. The rear wheels, which are limited in size, mean those generous-sidewall, fat-section tires will help the Barracuda get out of the hole. And, to make sure the driver doesn't end up staring at the sky, a wheelie bar has been added as well.Up front, the skinnier tires mean less drag once the machine is up to speed, even though the tires could be even slimmer, as, for instance, we've seen on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.While we're talking about what happens once the speedometer needle enters the serious area, the machine has been brought closer to the ground, while it also features a series of aero enhancements. We're talking about the aid dam and the side skirt extensions, but the main element of the sort has to be the newfound "tail" of the car.This pixel portrait doesn't take us into the engine compartment of the muscle car, but that massive power dome and side-exit exhaust hint at some serious numbers.We can thank digital artist Arturo Thomas for this work and you should know that the gearhead's efforts also reach the supercar genre , among others.As for the future of the Mopar muscle car, the most recent clue might come from this... rendering . The visual adventure, which seems to portray a Dodge Charger proposal, was created by a Dodge penning specialist and shared by FCA head designer Ralph Gilles.